ALBION, Neb. — Defending Class C champion Carson Noecker of Hartington began his title defense with an individual victory in the District C-3 Cross Country Meet, held Thursday in Albion.
The top three teams and 15 individuals in each race qualified for state, Oct. 23 in Kearney.
Noecker, a sophomore, won the 5,000-meter race in 15:32.09, 20 seconds ahead of Pierce senior Mason Sindelar (15:52.46). West Point-Beemer senior Brandon Mitzel was a distant third in 17:05.20.
Pierce won the boys’ team title with 34 points, with Columbus Scotus (48) and O’Neill (66) also qualifying for state.
Boone Central won the girls’ title with 27 points, with Pierce (35) and Columbus Scotus (44) also qualifying for state. Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar won in 19:19.17, beating out Boone Central’s Jordan Soto-Stopak (19:48.53).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Pierce 34, Columbus Scotus 48, O’Neill 66, Boone Central 70, Hartington 106, Wayne 109, West Point-Beemer 112, Battle Creek 133, Logan View 137, Columbus Lakeview 144, Madison 191, Winnebago 217
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 15): 1. Carson Noecker, Hartington 15:32.09; 2. Mason Sindelar, Pierce 15:52.46; 3. Brandon Mitzel, West Point-Beemer 17:05.20; 4. Brady Thompson, O'Neill 17:15.59; 5. Gavin Geneski, Pierce 17:23.92; 6. Jesus Zavala III, Wayne 17:28.17; 7. Bradley Schindel, Boone Central 17:33.97; 8. Michael Gasper, Columbus Scotus 17:43.19; 9. Nicolas Schultz, Columbus Scotus 17:47.42; 10. Kayl Francis, Logan View 17:50.13; 11. Christopher Efta, Pierce 18:00.90; 12. Hunter Oestreich, Battle Creek 18:06.02; 13. Harrison Dodds, Boone Central 18:08.56; 14. Ross Thorson, Columbus Scotus 18:09.32; 15. Ty Rainforth, O'Neill 18:13.27
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Boone Central 27, Pierce 35, Columbus Scotus 44, Wayne 66, Battle Creek 88, O’Neill 90, Logan View 110, Hartington 119, West Point-Beemer 149
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 15): 1. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 19:19.17; 2. Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central 19:48.53; 3. Alicia Weeder, Boone Central 20:09.04; 4. Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus 20:50.28; 5. Callie Arnold, Pierce 20:59.19; 6. Payten Simmons, Pierce 21:06.22; 7. Laura Hasemann, Wayne 21:18.18; 8. Whitney Klug, Columbus Scotus 21:28.64; 9. Samantha Weeder, Boone Central 21:30.85; 10. Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek 21:34.15; 11. Frantzdie Barner, Wayne 21:51.38; 12. Ashley Dickau, O'Neill 22:01.05; 13. Autumn Simons, Boone Central 22:06.55; 14. Maelee Beacom, Logan View 22:26.92; 15. Emily Ferguson, Columbus Scotus 22:28.68
