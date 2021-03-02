CROFTON, Neb. — Lacey Sprakel was once one of those elementary school students who looked up to and followed a varsity girls’ basketball player.
She shadowed that player; her favorite one. She sat on the bench with them.
She was once a ‘Little Lady Warrior.’
Sprakel was in fourth grade at the time and chose Bridget (Arens) Schumacher, who was then one of the standouts on the Crofton, Nebraska, varsity team.
“She was my Warrior,” said Sprakel, now a senior in Crofton. “I still have the picture of us.”
That experience was one of two specific instances in which Sprakel got an early glimpse into the Crofton varsity program that she now leads.
Here’s the other: Sprakel was in sixth grade and her basketball coach, Jeff Hoffart, told the players they were going to attend a high school practice. There, Sprakel and her teammates got to watch more varsity standouts; ones like Monica Arens and Kelsey Sanger.
“I thought it was so cool,” Sprakel said.
Those kinds of experiences are part of life for girls’ basketball players in Crofton: Between those kinds of interactions and being coached in junior high school by varsity coaches, they are introduced from an early age into what life will be like at the varsity level.
“It really does help you once you have the junior high experience,” Sprakel said.
There’s a sense of familiarity for those younger players to the varsity players, according to Crofton head coach Aaron Losing, who has guided the Lady Warriors to eight state championships in his tenure.
“Those high school girls do more hands-on stuff and teaching with those younger girls than I do,” Losing said. “It’s a real nice pass-it-forward kind of thing we’ve done for a long time.”
Sprakel just happens to be another in a long line of Crofton varsity standouts who has benefited from those early interactions and early seasons of Lady Warrior basketball.
The 5-foot-9 center has helped guide Crofton to a 23-3 record this season and the No. 1 seed in Class C2 heading into this week’s Nebraska State Tournament in Lincoln.
Sprakel has averaged 17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds this season, and should the Lady Warriors win Wednesday’s opening round game over Centennial and play three games at state, become Crofton’s second all-time leading scorer. Monica Arens is number one in school history with 1,616 career points, followed by Allison Arens (1,579) and Sprakel (1,537).
Just like those other two — not to mention the countless others before them — Sprakel started playing significant minutes as a freshman and has progressed throughout her career, according to Losing.
“She has really improved over her career and she was ready to play varsity basketball when she was a freshman, which is a credit to her,” she said.
There’s certainly a learning curve involved for those freshmen, especially in things like Crofton’s defensive schemes and what is asked of players, but Sprakel has improved in all facets, Losing added.
“She’s come a long way in terms of being a well-rounded player,” he said. “She’s always been a good offensive player who can score the ball, but she’s improved in so many other areas.”
As a freshman, Sprakel experienced first-hand what it was like to not reach the state tournament — the Lady Warriors were 15-9 that season (2018) but came up just short of reaching state.
“We were in the locker room after we lost (in the sub-district final), all crying, and one of the seniors told us to come back next year and kick butt,” Sprakel recalled.
“Any time you lose, you use that motivation to keep you going; every game and every second. You want to keep going and you want even more.”
Sprakel and the Lady Warriors then lost in the state championship game during her sophomore season, and last season, they finished third in Class C2.
Now, she and fellow seniors Kaley Einrem and Allie Dahl are no longer relying on seniors for leadership; they’re the ones leading the way.
“Now that they’re seniors, they’re not relying on those other kids anymore,” Losing said. “They’re in a position to lead with their consistent effort and attitude.”
Even though this year’s state tournament is a little different with a four-day event instead of a three-day event (meaning, semifinals would have Friday off before the Saturday finals), the goal remains the same for Crofton.
“This is it for us; this is what we’ve worked for,” Sprakel said. “All of our wins and losses, and all of our film sessions and practices, this is what we’ve been working toward.”
The Lady Warriors are in position as the No. 1 seed because of a collective effort this season, from others including Einrem (10.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 118 total assists, 60 steals), junior Ella Wragge (9.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 48 total steals), junior Alexis Folkers (8.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 112 total assists, 52 steals), junior Jayden Jordan (5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg), freshman Caitlin Guenther (3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and freshman Ellie Tramp (2.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
“They’ve experienced a lot of success, but not the pinnacle of success,” Losing said. “That’s something that drives and pushes these kids to take that next step, to hopefully win three games.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.