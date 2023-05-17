Yankton earned the second seed in Class A and will host a regional in the South Dakota High School Baseball Association playoffs on Saturday, announced Wednesday. The games will be played at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton (12-5) will face No. 15 Rapid City Central (3-12) at noon, followed by No. 7 Sturgis (11-3) against No. 10 Sioux Falls Jefferson (9-9) at 2:30 p.m. The winners will face off at 5 p.m., with the winner of that game advancing to the state tournament, May 27 at Sioux Falls Stadium.
No. 2 Yankton (12-5) vs. No. 15 R.C. Central (3-12), noon
No. 7 Sturgis (11-3) vs. No. 10 S.F. Jefferson (9-9), 2:30 p.m.
Yankton/RC Central winner vs. Sturgis/Jefferson winner, 5 p.m.
No. 8 S.F. Lincoln (11-10) vs. No. 9 Brookings (13-8), noon
No. 1 Pierre (10-5) vs. No. 16 Douglas (1-13), 2:30 p.m.
Pierre/Douglas winner vs. Lincoln/Brookings winner, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Harrisburg (8-4) vs. No. 14 Huron (7-12), noon
No. 6 Mitchell (10-10) vs. No. 11 R.C. Stevens (11-12), 2:30 p.m.
Harrisburg/Huron winner vs. Mitchell/Stevens winner, 5 p.m.
May 20 at Harmodon Field #1, Sioux Falls
No. 5 Brandon Valley (12-8) vs. No. 12 O’Gorman (8-11), 10 a.m.
No. 4 S.F. Washington (9-8) vs. No. 13 S.F. Roosevelt (6-11), noon
Washington/Roosevelt winner vs. Brandon Valley/O’Gorman winner, 2 p.m.
