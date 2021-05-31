SIOUX FALLS – Prior to the game, Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns was honored as the SDHSBA Player of the Year, and Bruns proceeded to finish his season on the mound with a complete game shutout to give Dakota Valley a 2-0 win over Redfield in the Class ‘B’ State Tournament.
“I wanted us to not let them score a run honestly,” Bruns said. “I knew it was going to be a low scoring game, so I had to get ahead and it was fun to be out there.”
Bruns struck out nine over seven innings, giving up three hits and two walks. Bruns didn’t give up a single run during his senior season pitching.
“He pitched well enough to get us a win (tonight),” Dakota Valley head coach Rob Augustine said. “today was his last day on the mound for us this year, and he pitched well. He didn’t give up a run through his senior year. He worked hard, all of our guys did, from the seniors to the freshman.”
Redfield’s starter, Peyton Osborn, turned in a strong start himself. Osborn went six innings, giving up five hits and two runs. Dakota Valey picked up back-to-back doubles to bring in two runs in the fifth.
Chayce Montagne and Jaxin Hennies recorded back-to-back RBI-doubles, giving Dakota Valley two runs, breaking the 0-0 tie.
Bruns had a scare in the first, as Keaton Rohlfs recorded a single and Osborn followed it up with a double, putting runners on second and third with one out. Bruns pitched around the jam, and settled into a groove.
In the top of the seventh, Bruns struck out the first a third batters of the inning while giving up a single in between. Bruns then walked two batters to load the bases with two outs. On his 105th pitch of the night, Bruns gets the final out via strike out and sends Dakota Valley to the semifinals.
“I just wanted to throw strikes,” Bruns said. “I was kind of losing the zone at the end there and I knew it was towards the end of their lineup. I just wanted to throw strikes and not walk a guy in.”
Dakota Valley will face Dell Rapids, a 10-3 winner over Gregory County, in the second semifinal today (Tuesday) afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls. The winner advances to the championship game at 5 p.m. today.
“Tomorrow we are going to hit and home, then we will get up here and hit again,” Augustine said. “I have another yougn strong arm going for us. He’s been spectacular, Jake Pruchniak will throw for us tomorrow. He throws well and if we score runs, I’m hoping for a good victory right there.”
