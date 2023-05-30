SIOUX FALLS — Matt Halbur’s extra-inning RBI lifted the Tea Area Titans over the Dakota Valley Panthers 3-2 in an eight-inning South Dakota High School baseball semifinal Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Halbur hit a ground ball towards second base as it went over Randy Rosenquist’s glove and past Garrett Anderson as went into the outfield. Tea’s Clayton Schwebach rounded third and scored the winning run for the Titans.

