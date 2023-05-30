SIOUX FALLS — Matt Halbur’s extra-inning RBI lifted the Tea Area Titans over the Dakota Valley Panthers 3-2 in an eight-inning South Dakota High School baseball semifinal Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Halbur hit a ground ball towards second base as it went over Randy Rosenquist’s glove and past Garrett Anderson as went into the outfield. Tea’s Clayton Schwebach rounded third and scored the winning run for the Titans.
“It’s baseball,” said Panthers head coach Rob Augustine. “It turns.
“They put the ball in play at times and we didn’t put it in play at certain times. Overall, we played well.”
In a tightly contested game, Rosenquist made numerous defensive plays including a double-play early on in the contest. Anderson also produced for the Panthers, registering DV’s first hit of the game.
“Those two played a great game as our middle infielders,” Augustine said.
Schwebach pitched 7.2 innings for the Titans in the victory. He had eight strikeouts in the contest, five of which came in the first two innings of the contest. Augustine said the Panthers had a nice curveball that was causing DV batters problems.
“We had to figure him out first,” Augustine said. “We had to go through the lineup so they could see the ball because he had a little ‘giddy-up’ on the ball today. As soon as we figured it out, we could start barreling him up a little bit.”
Down 2-0 in the top of the sixth, the Panthers got their offense going with two hits in the inning. Jake Pruchniak registered an RBI single that scored Rosenquist and Jaxon Hennies scored as Pruchniak stole second. Still, that was the only inning the Panthers were able to get offense going.
“Overall, it wasn't timely hitting for us at the point in time we needed it,” Augustinee said. “If we do that a couple times, then it ends up being a different game.”
For the Panthers, Beau Pollema pitched 6.1 innings, striking out three batters. Augustinee was proud of the fight Pollema showed in the outing.
“(Pollema) did well,” Augustine said. “I look forward to seeing what he’s going to have next year because he's going to be one year older (and) a little bit bigger and stronger. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens and if we can make another push to get back to the state tournament.”
The Panthers finished the season 15-2. Tea Area plays Bon Homme in the Class B State Championship game at 5:20 p.m. local time today (Tuesday). Bon Homme defeated Dell Rapids 5-0 in the second semifinal behind a no-hitter from pitcher Riley Rothschadl.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.