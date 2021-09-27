After dropping games to Brandon Valley and Dakota Valley, Sioux Falls O'Gorman has fallen behind Sioux Falls Washington in the latest South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll.
Washington (9-0) received 10 of the 16 first place votes, with O'Gorman (10-2) receiving the other six. The third and fourth place teams in AA didn't change, but Brandon Valley (10-5) climbed into fifth after receiving votes last week.
Both A and B polls saw minimal changes, as both polls saw the third and fourth place teams switch spot, but the other three teams stay put.
Dakota Valley remains second in the Class A poll.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 27, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (10) 9-0 74 2
2. O’Gorman (6) 10-2 65 1
3. Pierre 8-1 44 3
4. Harrisburg 9-4 21 4
5. Brandon Valley 10-5 20 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (10-3) 15; S.F. Roosevelt (9-5) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 14-2 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 12-4 63 2
3. Garretson 13-1 45 4
4. R.C Christian 13-4 26 3
5. Hill City 13-3 23 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (14-2) 3
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (15) 15-0 78 1
2. Warner (1) 15-5 41 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 13-1 37 4
4. Wolsey-Wessington 12-2 24 3
5. Northwestern 17-5 29 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Arlington (16-3) 11; Chester Area (15-5) 7; Platte-Geddes (16-3) 1
