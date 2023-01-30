Oahe scored four first period goals in a 6-1 victory over Yankton in boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Jarron Beck and Devin Dodson each scored twice for Oahe. Ashton Briese and Carter Gordon each scored for the Capitals.
Dawsn Thoms scored for Yankton.
Colin Lee made 18 saves in goal for Oahe. Keenan Wagner stopped 38 shots for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the regular season with four straight road contests, beginning with Feb. 5 at Huron.
OAHE 8, YANKTON 2: Eight different players scored as Oahe downed Yankton 8-2 in boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Jarron Beck led Oahe with a goal and three assists. Aiden Dozark, Andrew Coughlin, Andre Carbonneau, Barret Schweitzer and Devin Dodson each had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Jack Pedersen scored twice for Yankton. Donnyraee Marshall had two assists and Alex Nockels added an assist for the Bucks.
Colin Lee made 21 saves for Oahe. Keenan Wagner stopped 48 shots for the Bucks.
BROOKINGS 15, YANKTON 1: Owen Schneider scored five times and Jacob Kahle had four goals and an assist as Brookings downed Yankton 15-1 in boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Breck Hirrschoff posted three goals and three assists for Brookings. Zach Struck had two goals and three assists. Kole Kalber added a goal in the victory.
Donnyraee Marshall scored for Yankton, with Jack Pedersen and Dawson Vellek each recording an assist.
Addison Ronning made six saves in goal for Brookings. Keenan Wagner stopped 43 shots for Yankton.
Junior Varsity
OAHE 5, YANKTON 0: Dylan Dodson scored twice to lead Oahe past Yankton 5-0 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Riley Pfeifer, Luke Miller and Keegan Kitts each scored in the victory.
Spencer Anderson stopped all 27 shots he faced in the win. Garrett Haas made 28 saves for Yankton.
Yankton finishes its regular season with three straight road games, beginning Feb. 11-12 at Rushmore.
OAHE 6, YANKTON 2: Luke Miller and Jesse Eldridge each scored twice to lead Oahe past Yankton 6-2 in JV boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Tanner Ondell and Taten Benson scored for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff and Jace Sedlacek each had an assist.
Jaxon Jungwirth made 23 saves for Oahe. Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 28 saves for Yankton.
YANKTON 2, BROOKINGS 1, OT: Jace Sedlacek scored nearly seven minutes into the overtime period to lift Yankton to a 2-1 victory over Brookings in JV boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Dawsn Thoms scored the other Yankton goal. Anders Van Olson and Garrett Haas each had an assist in the victory.
Talon Hyde scored for Brookings. Jackson Heller and Connor Hembree each had an assist.
Haas stopped 39 shots to claim the win in goal. Ryder Anderson stopped 17 shots for Brookings.
Bantam
A — BROOKINGS 2, YANKTON 0: Brookings snapped Yankton’s win streak at five, blanking the Miracle 2-0 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday in Brookings.
Cooper Schneider and Nolan Krogman scored for Borokings. Jason Ready posted two assists, with Mason Diers adding an assist in the victory.
Matthew Bothe stopped seven shots in goal for the victorious Rangers. Luke Moeller made 29 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts the rematch between the teams on Feb. 3.
B — BROOKINGS 3, YANKTON 2: The Brookings Rangers held off Yankton 3-2 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday in Brookings.
Ashton Baker, Mauer Bartley and Weston Baker each scored for Brookings.
Colton Hopkins had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Oliver Crandall also scored a goal. Lucas Feimer added an assist.
Paxtyn Pottorff made six saves for Brookings. Ryan Turner stopped 41 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts the rematch between the teams on Feb. 3.
