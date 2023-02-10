BROOKINGS — South Dakota Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson knows about the challenge of trying to get a victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Frost Arena. Besides the 2020-21 season when not as many fans were in the stands, the Coyotes have not won in Brookings since Jan. 3, 2000.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Peterson said.
“They know we haven't won there in a long time with fans in the stands. If we don't come out competitive with an edge, we’ve got a lot of work to do as a coaching staff.”
Additionally, the Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit League) are 8-1 at home this season, including an undefeated 6-0 mark in-conference.
“I’d like to tell you it’s the wooden bleachers and all that (at Frost Arena), but I’m confidence it’s the people that are in those seats that support us and the passion they have for not only South Dakota State, but our basketball team,” said Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson.
With the raucous Jackrabbit faithful in the stands, Peterson understands the importance of preparing his team for a hostile environment.
“You’ve got to make sure your team knows what it's going to be like and what to expect going into that game,” Peterson said. “Shoot, we might have to use every single time out in the first half just to quiet the crowd a little bit and stay with them. They are good at making runs. You’ve got to do anything you can because the environment is one of the best environments in the Summit League if not the best.”
The Jackrabbits played arguably their best conference road game in an 82-64 victory against the Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) in Vermillion Jan. 14. Henderson said the key to that victory was limiting USD’s paint touches and added that the Coyotes are a dangerous foe.
“They've been up and down but we know which (team) we're going to get (Saturday),” he said. “They're going to be fired up to come into our place and play a good, quality basketball game.”
Peterson said two areas that the team needs to be better at in Brookings than they were against SDSU in Vermillion are rebounding and defending in the post, but the team feels confident heading into Saturday’s contest.
“Our guys go into every game confident,” he said. “We've talked about where at times this year when we've got down, there hasn't been much fight back into it. At times there has been. We have to be more consistent with that, but I'm confident in our team. If we defend, we play better on offense. It's very clear to see that it all starts on the defensive end for us.”
The Jackrabbits have excelled in offensive efficiency as of late. In their last two games against North Dakota and North Dakota State, they’ve scored 96 and 90 points.
“We're spacing the floor out better than we were previously,” Henderson said. “We're playing more up-tempo as well. We're pushing the pace. We're trying to be more aggressive in that sense, but we still have great balance.”
A benefactor of that for the Jackrabbits has been Zeke Mayo, who is averaging 26.4 points per game in SDSU’s last seven games. Against USD Jan. 14, he scored 19 points while impacting the game all-around, registering eight rebounds and six assists.
“He's got swagger,” Peterson said. “He plays confident. He can create shots for himself. He can create shots for others, and that's what elite players do.”
Yankton High School alum Matthew Mors scored 23 points against North Dakota February 2. Henderson said it is the “most relaxed” Mors has looked.
“He took advantage of the opportunities that North Dakota was giving him and he was confident,” Henderson said.
Tip off time between the Coyotes and Jackrabbits is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.