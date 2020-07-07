AUTHOR’S NOTE: As I have several times in the past decade, I spent the evening of July 3 at the Wynot-Crofton baseball game. After watching that event, and seeing the media and social media coverage of event at Mount Rushmore that same day, I wrote the following post to Facebook on July 4, Independence Day.
With all due respect to the festivities at Mount Rushmore, I believe that the event at Crofton, Nebraska, Friday night was a better representation of unity, and of Midwest values.
Let me set the scene: when volunteers went to the ballpark in Crofton to begin preparations for the amateur baseball game between Crofton and rival Wynot, they found that the concession stand had been robbed, cleaned out of both its contents and its money.
In the hours between that discovery and the game, products and money poured in - not just from both Crofton and Wynot, but from many other regional communities as well. By the time the game came around, the concessions crew was ready to serve the hundreds of people that had arrived at the ballpark.
After a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by a local youth quartet, a great baseball game ensued. Fans from both teams cheered on their team, chirped at the umpires a little and had a good time. Youngsters that weren’t following the game were having their own fun, were chasing foul balls for a dollar coin reward, or both.
After the game, fans stayed for a fireworks show. It wasn’t the $350,000 showcase blown up over Mount Rushmore, but it was a nice small-town show.
People coming together to help those in need, enjoying competition without divisive fighting, that is what people in South Dakota and Nebraska are about.
