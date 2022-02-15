NIOBRARA, Neb. — Two players scored in double figures to lead Niobrara-Verdigre to a 52-32 win over Bloomfield Tuesday night in Sub-District D1-8 play in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Josilyn Miller tallied 16 points and Chaney Konopasek 13 for Niobrara-Verdigre (17-7).
Alexandra Eisenhauer tallied 13 points for Bloomfield (14-10).
Niobrara-Verdigre faces the winner of Plainview and Creighton Thursday night in the sub-district final in Niobrara.
BLOOMFIELD (14-10) 3 11 6 12 —32
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (17-7) 16 14 10 12 —52
C2-5: Crofton 68, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37
CROFTON, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Crofton to a 68-37 win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in Sub-District C2-5 play on Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Jayden Jordan led the top-seeded Warriors (21-3) with 20 points. Ella Wragge added 15 points and Alexa Wiebelhaus 12 in the win.
Haley Christensen tallied 22 points to lead the Bears (13-12). Rachel Rasmussen added 10 points.
Crofton advances to Thursday’s sub-district C2-5 final against Ponca.
LCC (13-12) 13 2 10 12 —37
CROFTON (21-3) 23 19 14 12 —68
Other Games
Irene-Wakonda 50, Bridgewater-Emery 48
IRENE — Three players score in double figures to lead Irene-Wakonda to a 50-48 win over Bridgewater-Emery Tuesday night in Irene.
Katie Knodel and Nora O’Malley tallied 16 points each to lead Irene-Wakonda (12-7). Emma Orr added 10 points and seven rebounds and Madison Orr 10 rebounds.
Julie Weber led Bridgewater-Emery (12-7) with 18 points. Casey Meyer added 12 points.
Irene-Wakonda is at Canistota Thursday. Bridgewater-Emery is at DeSmet Thursday.
B-E (12-7) 10 13 9 16 —48
I-W (12-7) 12 13 13 12 —50
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 33, Parkston 29
PARKSTON — Josie Brouwer and Andes Central-Dakota Christian knocked off Parkston 33-29 in Parkston Tuesday night.
Brouwer tallied 12 points to lead AC-DC (13-6). Allison Muckey added nine points and nine rebounds.
Allison Ziebart led Parkston (15-4) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Brielle Bruening added seven points and Abby Hohn six.
Parkston is at Mount Vernon-Plankinton Thursday. AC-DC is at home against Kimball-White Lake Thursday.
AC-DC (13-6) 4 9 12 8 —33
PARKSTON (15-4) 6 12 2 9 —29
Scotland 55, Canistota 44
SCOTLAND — A Delanie VanDirel double-double led Scotland to a 55-44 win over Canistota Tuesday night in Scotland.
VanDriel tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds for Scotland (10-10). Jenna Vitek added 14 points and Audrey Sayler nine points and nine rebounds.
Kayla Papendick tallied 17 points for Canistota (3-16).
Scotland awaits region play next. Canistota faces Irene-Wakonda at home Thursday,
CANISTOTA (3-16) 7 10 11 16 —44
FREEMAN (10-10) 11 19 14 11 —55
Lennox 38, Beresford 23
LENNOX —Alicia Ruud and Andie Peters led Lennox to a 38-23 win over Beresford Tuesday night in Lennox.
Ruud tallied nine points and seven rebounds and Peters nine points for Lennox (11-9).
Ella Merriman tallied 11 points for Beresford (8-12).
Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35
MENNO — A strong night for Charley Nelson led Viborg-Hurley to a 55-35 win over Menno Tuesday night in Menno.
Nelson tallied 14 points to lead Viborg-Hurley. Coral Mason added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Ashton Massey tallied 11 points and nine rebounds for Menno. Layne Schmidt added eight points.
Viborg-Hurley is at Howard Thursday night. Menno hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Thursday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-4) 22 12 6 15 —55
MENNO (3-16) 7 9 11 8 —35
Ethan 64, Freeman 43
FREEMAN — A trio of Ethan players scored in double figures to lead Ethan to a 64-43 win over Freeman Tuesday night in Freeman.
Ava Lingemann led Ethan with 21 points. Hannah Bartscher contributed 19 points and seven rebounds. Bella Nesheim added 15 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Kate Miller tallied a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds for Freeman. Ashlyn Jacobsen contributed nine points.
Ethan faces Tripp-Delmont-Armour Thursday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Freeman is at Gayville-Volin Thursday.
ETHAN (13-6) 20 6 23 15 —64
FREEMAN (8-10) 12 13 18 10 —43
Corsica-Stickney 51, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 21
ARMOUR — A pair of players scored in double figures to lead Corsica-Stickney to a 51-21 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armuor Tuesday night in Armour.
Avery Broughton tallied 18 points to pace Corsica-Stickney (17-3). Rachel Gerlach added 16 points.
Megan Reiner tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Tripp-Delmont-Armour (6-13).
Tripp-Delmont-Armour faces Ethan Thursday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Corsica-Stickney awaits region play.
C-S (17-3) 18 13 11 9 —51
TDA (6-13) 2 3 8 8 —21
Garretson 55, Parker 22
GARRETSON — Lily Ranschau led Garretson to a 55-22 win over Parker Tuesday night in Garretson.
Ranschau tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Garretson. Anna Jones added seven points and six rebounds.
No statistics were reported for Parker.
Garretson is at Sioux Valley Thursday. Parker is at Vermillion Friday.
PARKER (1-18) 4 5 4 9 —22
GARRETSON (12-7) 14 25 6 10 —55
