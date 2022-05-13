SIOUX FALLS — Summit League officials announced Friday evening the remainder of the altered schedule for the 2022 #SummitSB Championship, which is now being played at Nygaard Field on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The six-team tournament is remaining with a double-elimination format.
Top-seeded South Dakota State and No. 4 seed South Dakota will open action on Saturday with game No. 4 of the championship. That game between the Jackrabbits and Coyotes will start at 9 a.m. CT and be the first of four games on the schedule.
No. 2 seed Omaha, who fell to No. 3 North Dakota State in game No. 3, will play the loser of the SDSU-USD matchup at 11:30 a.m. CT in game No. 5, which will be the first elimination game of the newly-updated bracket.
The Bison will play the winner of the SDSU-USD matchup at 2 p.m. CT in game No. 6.
The final game of the day will pit the winner of game No. 5 vs. the loser of game No. 6 in Saturday’s second elimination game at 4:30 p.m. CT.
The 2022 #SummitSB Championship game will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. CT with the “if necessary” game to be played 30 minutes following.
