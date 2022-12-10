Mount Marty survived the first surge from a tough Jamestown squad.
But they couldn’t keep up with the ones that followed.
Jamestown outscored Mount Marty in each quarter, including by 13 in the second quarter and by 10 in the fourth quarter, to pull away to an 81-50 decision over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Kia Tower scored a game-high 23 points for Jamestown (9-2, 6-1 GPAC). Hannah DeMars had nine points and 13 rebounds. Audrey Rodakowski and Sarah Lenz each had nine points for the Jimmies, who had 11 players score in the contest.
Macy Kempf scored 10 points, and Eve Millar had nine points for Mount Marty. Kaela Martinez finished with eight points. Emma Jarovski and Kiara Berndt each had seven points for the Lancers.
Jamestown never trailed after scoring the game’s first nine points, but the Lancers scored the final five points of the first quarter to close within three, 20-17.
But the Lancers went cold in the second quarter shooting 27.3% from the field and a dismal 1-for-8 from the free throw line. Jamestown added another 20 points in the period to build a 40-24 halftime edge.
“That’s been a big issue for us,” said MMU head coach Allan Bertram. “We’ve left so many points on the table. We’re shooting in the low 30s on the season, and that’s gotta get better.”
The Lancers held Jamestown to 15 third quarter points, but Jamestown continued to grow the gap. Still, the Lancer defense kept working hard, forcing 18 turnovers in the contest.
“Our kids are working so dang hard,” Bertram said. “Even Tower, who hit four three-pointers, banked in two of them. That’s a little disheartening.”
One of the bright spots off the bench for the Lancers was Sidney Thue. The freshman from Brandon finished with five points in nine minutes of play.
“She’s steadily grown. In the last two, three JV games she’s played extremely well, so we felt it was time to give her an opportunity,” Bertram said. “She was aggressive and did some nice things.”
The Lancers, 3-10 overall and 1-7 in the GPAC, turn their attentions to finals week before hosting fifth-ranked Dordt on Thursday. Start time is set for 6 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
“Some people thought Dordt might struggle this year because they graduated their best player. But the funny thing is, they might be better than a year ago,” Bertram said of the Defenders. “They share the ball so beautifully.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.