LINCOLN, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic pulled away in the second half to claim a 54-41 victory over Mid-State Conference rival Hartington Cedar Catholic in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class C2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
After taking a two-point lead into the halftime break, Norfolk Catholic outscored the Trojans 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away.
Mason Timmerman, Brennen Kelley and Preston Burbach each scored 12 points for Norfolk Catholic (22-4), which advances to face Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family in Wednesday’s semifinal at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
For Cedar Catholic (23-5), Jaxson Bernecker scored 13 points. Carter Arens scored 10 points. Tate Thoene hit three three-pointers for nine points.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (22-4)
Mason Timmerman 2 6-6 12, Brennen Kelley 3 4-6 12, Preston Burbach 5 2-7 12, Ben Hammond 1 0-0 3, Karter Kerkman 1 1-4 4, Kade Pieper 1 3-4 5, Nolan Fennessy 3 0-1 6. TOTALS: 16 16-28 54.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (23-5)
Tate Thoene 3 0-0 9, Blake Arens 0 0-0 0, Grant Arens 2 0-1 5, Andrew Jones 1 1-2 4, Brett Kleinschmidt 0 0-0 0, Carson Arens 0 0-0 0, Tyan Baller 0 0-1 0, Carter Arens 4 1-2 10, Jaxson Bernecker 6 1-2 13, Nolan Becker 0 0-0 0, Ethan Becker 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16 3-8 41.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 14 8 18 14 — 54
CEDAR CATHOLIC 12 8 5 16 — 41
Three-Pointers: CC 6 (Thoene 3, G. Arens 1, Jones 1, Carter Arens 1), NC 6 (Timmerman 2, Kelley 2, Kerkman, B. Hammond). Personal Fouls: CC 22, NC 16. Technical Fouls: Kerkman, Thoene. Fouled Out: Carter Arens.
