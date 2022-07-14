ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in American Legion baseball action on Thursday in Elk Point.
Ty Trometer had the lone EPJ hit. The Huskies took advantage of three walks, three hit batters and three errrors.
Max Orr, Isaiah Richards, Isaac Ward and Cooper Nelson each had a hit for B-AH.
Hunter Geary went the distance in the win, striking out 10. Ward took the loss in relief of Nelson, who struck out six in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
EPJ Juniors 11, B-AH 16s 4
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team claimed an 11-4 victory over the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson Teeners in baseball action on Thursday.
Grayson Girard had two hits and Keaton Gale homered for EPJ. Aiden Zach doubled and Devon Schmitz added a hit in the victory.
Joseph Anderson went 2-for-3 with a triple for B-AH. Tommy Walth doubled. Cooper Nelson, Jax Wurth and Dillon Davidson each had a hit in the effort.
Wyatt Herrity pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win. Ethan Boville took the loss.
