Ponca High School announced Friday that its girls’ basketball game with Vermillion, originally scheduled for Dec. 15, will now be played on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Ponca, Nebraska.
Also, the basketball doubleheader at Battle Creek, scheduled for Dec. 22, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
