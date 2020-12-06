VERMILLION – After a pair of close losses to top 25 teams, the Coyote women picked up their first win of the young season at home Sunday over Lipscomb 89-52.
The Coyotes (1-2) jumped out early thanks to Hannah Sjerven scoring USD’s first nine points. By the end of the first quarter USD tripled up Lipscomb (0-1) 33-11.
USD added 10 points to their lead in the second quarter and fell into cruise control in the second half. Lipscomb struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting 30.6% from the field and from beyond the arc, but caught fire from beyond the arc in the third quarter, hitting 6-of-8 shots and outscoring the Coyotes 22-21 in the quarter.
“I thought Lipscomb played really well in terms of shooting the basketball well, and anytime we went under anything, under a screen, under a ball screen, under a handoff, they felt like they just curied shots against us,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
The Coyote freshman played big roles throughout. Maddie Krull and Kyah Watson started for the Coyotes, while Natalie Mazurek and Morgan Hansen were the first two off the bench.
Krull tallied 11 points and Watson nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists in her first start as a Coyote. Hansen made a three-pointer in the first quarter and finished with five points, and Mazurek hit her first career three-pointer in the third quarter.
“Kyah plays effortlessly,” Liv Korngable said. “It’s also to the point where you’re jealous. You’re jealous it looks so easy for her, but she just glides across the court and she can make up for others mistakes.”
The seniors also made their presence felt. Sjerven tallied 25 points in 19 minutes. Korngable pitched in 18 points and five assists in a team high 29 minutes of action.
The Bisons didn’t get a player in double figures in scoring on the afternoon. Taylor Clark, Sydney Shelton and Jordan Peete all finished with nine points. Lipscomb also battled foul trouble, with one player fouling out, and two players finishing with four fouls.
The Coyotes were at the free throw line 31 times, hitting 22 of them. Missed free throws plagued the Coyotes against South Carolina and Gonzaga.
“I think we got a lot better,” Sjerven said. “We made 70% on the game,and I think that was a good improvement from last weekend. We’re trying to get it up a little higher even, but that’s definitely something that we’re focusing on.”
Plitzuweit said this week was about themselves as a team, instead of on their opponent. The Coyotes have a mix of young and old, with four seniors and four freshman in rotation, and are working on learning to play with each other, Plitzuweit said.
“What we worked on in the last week was focusing on us….” Plitzuweit said. “We have an interesting blend. We have some very experienced young ladies, and some very inexperienced young ladies. We’re a different team than we’ve been, so how do we mesh together to play the best that we can. That’s really what we’ve been focusing on.”
The Coyotes next two games are on the road, at Wichita State Dec. 10, and at Bradley Dec. 17. Plitzuweit said the Coyotes are still looking to add a couple games to the non-conference schedule, and she believes they’re close to adding one.
SOUTH DAKOTA (1-2)
Liv Korngable 6-12 5-6 18, Chloe Lamb 2-9 2-2 8, Kyah Watson 2-3 4-6 9, Hannah Sjerven 8-11 8-10 25, Maddie Krull 4-7 1-3 11, Claudia Kunzer 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan Hanson 1-4 2-2 5, Regan Sankey 2-2 0-2 4, Natalie Mazurek 1-2 0-0 3, Macy Guebert 1-5 0-0 2, Allison Peplowski 1-4 0-0 2, Alexi Hempe 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-64 22-31 89
LIPSCOMB (0-1)
Sydney Shelton 3-14 1-2 9, Dorie Harrison 1-6 0-0 2, Taylor Clark 4-12 0-0 9, Jalyn Holcomb 1-8 0-0 3, Casey Collier 3-8 0-0 7, Jordan Peete 3-5 0-0 9, Gracie Simpson 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Hammack 0-0 0-0 0, Blythe Pearson 1-4 0-0 3, Jane Deason 2-3 0-0 6, Lindsey Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, Diana Saleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kailey Rosenbaum 0-1 2-4 2. TOTALS: 19-62 3-6 52.
LIPSCOMB 11 8 22 11 -52
SOUTH DAKOTA 33 18 21 17 -89
Three-Pointers: LU 11-36 (Peete 3-4, Deason 2-3, Shelton 2-8, Collier 1-4, Pearson 1-4, Holcomb 1-6, Clark 1-7), USD 9-24 (Krull 2-3, Lamb 2-4, Watson 1-1, Mazurek 1-1, Korngable 1-2, Sjerven 1-2, Hansen 1-3, Kunzer 0-1, Sankey 0-2, Guebert 0-4). Rebounds: USD 46 (Watson 10), LU 31 (Collier 7). Assists: USD 20 (Korngable 5), LU 8 (Collier 3). Personal Fouls: LU 25, USD 12. Fouled Out: Rosenbaum. Turnovers LU 15, USD 8. Steals: USD 7 (Kunzer 3), LU 2 (Collier 1, Pearson 1). Blocked Shots: USD 7 (Sjerven 3), LU 0. Attendance: 483.
