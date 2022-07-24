BRYANT — The Parkston ‘Blue’ squad beat Centerville 14-5 in the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball Class B 14-Under Tournament, Sunday in Bryant.

Kolter Kramer went 4-for-4 with two triples to lead Parkston. Kaden Holzbauer doubled and singled, driving in four. Mark Deckert, Gage Reichert and Brycen Bruening each had two hits, whith Deckert driving in three runs. Reco Muilenburg doubled and Kash Neugebauer added a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.