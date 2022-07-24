BRYANT — The Parkston ‘Blue’ squad beat Centerville 14-5 in the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball Class B 14-Under Tournament, Sunday in Bryant.
Kolter Kramer went 4-for-4 with two triples to lead Parkston. Kaden Holzbauer doubled and singled, driving in four. Mark Deckert, Gage Reichert and Brycen Bruening each had two hits, whith Deckert driving in three runs. Reco Muilenburg doubled and Kash Neugebauer added a hit in the victory.
Aiden Bobzin doubled and singled for Centerville. Miles Eide, Alec Austin, Noah Schoenfelder and Tucker Martz each had a hit.
Neugebauer picked up the win, striking out three in four innings of work. Eide took the loss, striking out five in his 2 2/3 innings of work. Ethan Bobzin struck out four in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Parkston finished with a 16-6 record.
BRYANT — Mount Vernon-Plankinton rallied past Scotland-Menno 3-2 in the third place game of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball Class B 14-Under Tournament on Sunday in Bryant.
For Scotland-Menno, Erick Buechler had two hits to lead the way. Izayah Ulmer, Brayson Meng, Brayden Ziegler, Cayden Ganschow, Jarret Andretta, Noah Pietz and Riley Keppen each had a hit.
Ulmer took the loss, striking out three in a complete game effort.
Scotland-Menno finished with a 13-4-1 record.
Parkston Blue 4, Scotland-Menno 3
BRYANT — The Parkston ‘Blue’ squad advanced to the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball Class B 14-Under Tournament with a 4-3 victory over Scotland-Menno on Saturday.
Mark Deckert went 2-for-3 with a triple for Parkston. Kaden Holzbauer, Kolter Kramer and Reco Muilenburg each had a hit in the victory.
Izayah Ulmer had two hits and two RBI, and Kory Keppen doubled for Scotland-Menno. Brayson Meng and Riley Keppen each had a hit for the Trappers.
Kramer pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out six, for the win. Keppen took the loss, striking out six in a complete game effort.
BRYANT — Centerville scored in the bottom of the eighth to claim a 5-4 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball Class B 14-Under Tournament on Saturday.
Ethan Bobzin had two hits and Noah Schoenfelder doubled for Centerville. Aiden Bobzin, Tucker Martz and Corbin Tople each had a hit in the victory.
Alec Austin pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three, for the win.
