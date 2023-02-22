VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson has announced three new additions to his coaching staff for the 2023 season. Adam Cox will work primarily with rush linebackers, Jeff Nady will coach the offensive line and Craig Bagnell will lead the wide receiver group. In addition, Ron Crook has been promoted to run game coordinator and Josh Rosenthal will return to serve as director of player personnel.

Cox hails from Chana, Illinois, and was a collegiate fullback at Iowa from 2011-15. He spent the past two seasons working with linebackers at his alma mater. Before that, he spent three years at Central Michigan working with defensive backs, linebackers and special teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.