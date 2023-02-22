VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson has announced three new additions to his coaching staff for the 2023 season. Adam Cox will work primarily with rush linebackers, Jeff Nady will coach the offensive line and Craig Bagnell will lead the wide receiver group. In addition, Ron Crook has been promoted to run game coordinator and Josh Rosenthal will return to serve as director of player personnel.
Cox hails from Chana, Illinois, and was a collegiate fullback at Iowa from 2011-15. He spent the past two seasons working with linebackers at his alma mater. Before that, he spent three years at Central Michigan working with defensive backs, linebackers and special teams.
After he started at Iowa as a walk-on, Cox was put on scholarship after his sophomore season and voted a team captain ahead of a senior campaign in which he helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 12-2 record that included a Big Ten Championship game and Rose Bowl appearance.
Nady hails from Minden, Nevada, and attended nearby University of Nevada where he excelled on the offensive line from 2009-12. He served as offensive line coach at his alma mater in 2022. Before that, he was associate head coach and offensive line coach at Fort Lewis College in Colorado where he spent four seasons.
A two-time all-WAC performer for the Wolf Pack, Nady signed rookie contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons and competed in the Arena Football League in 2014 and 2015. He returned to Reno in 2014 and spent time with the strength and conditioning crew before becoming the offensive line graduate assistant for two seasons.
Bagnell has served as head coach and offensive coordinator at University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, since 2018. In 2021, his Marauders boasted the top passing offense in Division II at 356 yards per game. He coached an all-American quarterback and two all-American wide receivers while at Mary.
To begin his coaching career, Bagnell was the wide receivers coach at Bemidji State in 2014 and became offensive coordinator in 2015. He served in that capacity for three seasons before taking the head coaching position at Mary. He became the youngest head coach in NCAA football at the age of 27.
Bagnell, a native of Polson, Montana, was a four-year starting quarterback at Mary from 2009-13. He is the Marauders’ all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and completion percentage.
Crook’s career has spanned three decades and includes stops at Cincinnati, West Virginia, Stanford, Harvard and Illinois. He served as offensive line coach at Cincinnati from 2017-21 before joining the Coyotes in 2022 and serving as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.
Rosenthal served as director of player personnel and football operations for South Dakota last season. He also served as the Coyotes’ NFL liaison. Rosenthal hails from Bloomington, Minnesota, and spent three seasons at Iowa State as assistant director of player personnel before arriving in Vermillion.
