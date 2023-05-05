CRETE, Neb. — For the Mount Marty University baseball team, confidence was contagious Friday.

Whether it was head coach Josh Teichroew showing confidence in a hitter that had struck out four times the day before or a pitcher facing the tying run on the mound, the Lancers rewarded that confidence with a 3-0 victory over Doane in the second round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday at Doane Baseball and Softball Complex.

