CRETE, Neb. — For the Mount Marty University baseball team, confidence was contagious Friday.
Whether it was head coach Josh Teichroew showing confidence in a hitter that had struck out four times the day before or a pitcher facing the tying run on the mound, the Lancers rewarded that confidence with a 3-0 victory over Doane in the second round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday at Doane Baseball and Softball Complex.
The victory propelled the Lancers (38-13) into the championship game of the Doane bracket, today (Saturday) at noon.
Billy Hancock had two hits and two RBI for Mount Marty. Zane Salley and Caid Koletzky also had two hits each. Ethan Wishon added a triple and two runs scored in the victory.
Lukas white had a pair of hits for Doane. Joe Osborn, Nate Mensik, Narumi Okayasu and Justin Nevells each had a hit in the effort.
Jared Miller pitched eight shutout innings, striking out seven, in the win. Noah McCandless pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save. Julian Vargas took the loss, striking out eight in his seven-plus innings of work.
Miller allowed back-to-back two-out hits in the second and third innings, but got a grounder to get out each jam.
“Billy (Hancock) called a great game. He’s been doing that all year,” Miller said, referring to the Lancers’ senior catcher. “The defense made great plays behind me. All I did was miss barrels and the defense made plays.”
After being held to Salley singles in the second and fifth innings through the first five frames, the Lancers broke through in the sixth. Koletzky got a leadoff single, moved up on a Braeden Cordes sacrifice and scored after Wishon’s hard shot to left got past a diving Mensik for a triple.
Wishon had come into the at-bat 0-for-6 in the tournament after an 0-for-4, four-strikeout effort on Thursday.
“I had been working with (assistant) coach Nate Robertson before the game. He reassured me after yesterday,” Wishon said. “Then Teich (coach Teichroew) throwing me out there in the 2-hole after a 4-K game shows the trust he has in each of us.”
Hancock followed with a RBI single to extend the Lancer lead to 2-0.
Wishon and Hancock would team up to add to the Mount Marty lead in the eighth. Wishon drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a Hancock line drive single.
Miller drew a wellness visit before striking out the final batter of the seventh, then gave up two hard-hit balls to start the eighth. Instead of getting pulled for a reliever, Miller got another chance to get out of trouble.
“My teammates picked me up,” Miller said. “My teammates had my back all day. They felt confident in me and it showed.”
With runners on the corners and no outs, Lancer third baseman Tommy Alitz snagged a hard ground ball down the line and ran down the Doane baserunner caught off the bag. Miller struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
“Jared was dominant today,” Teichroew said. “He got in some tough spots, but he was tougher than the situation and the whole team fed off it.”
McCandless induced three ground ball outs for the save, his 10th to tie a Lancer school record. Jason Schmidt had 10 saves in the 2009 season.
“Noah has been a big part of our pen. He’s come in a lot of big situations,” Teichroew said. “He’s a guy that’s meant for that moment.”
With the victory, Mount Marty will play for the bracket championship. The Lancers have two chances to win one game and advance.
“We’re one game way from making it,” Miller said, referring to the GPAC final. “If anyone can do it, we can. We’ve got the guys. We’ve got the depth. We’re ready to go.”
