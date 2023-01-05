VERMILLION — Five Coyotes scored in double figures for the South Dakota women’s basketball team as they defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 79-67 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Summit League action Thursday.
USD improved to 8-8 (4-1 Summit) while UND fell to 9-5 (2-2 Summit).
Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius was proud of the way the team created offense from getting stops on defense.
“Our best offense was our getting stops and then getting out and running in transition,” she said. “We’re able to fill (the basket) up fast that way, and that made a huge difference. We were aggressive on the defensive end. We were flying around. We were active and that made it really tough on them. In the end, it comes down to (the) defensive (side of the court). When we had the lead, it was all about building consecutive stops and continuing to rebound. Winning the rebounding battles is important to us.”
The Coyotes won the rebounding battle 36-34, but outscored UND in second-chance points 14-6 and fast break points 15-6.
Grace Larkins led the Coyotes with 21 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great team win for us,” Larkins said. “By that point in the game, you’re focused on working together and finishing (the win) off and not letting anything slip away because it was a quarter of time to let them back in it, so finishing strong (was important).”
With teams keying in on Larkins, Karius was proud of the way the sophomore guard read the defense in the victory.
“She took care of the basketball well,” Karius said. “She had only one turnover, so she’s doing a better job of recognizing what (the defense) is giving her.”
Tied 34-34 in the second quarter, 3-pointers from Alexi Hempe and Macy Guebert jumpstarted a 14-0 Coyotes run to close out the first half.
“We did a great job of moving the ball, making the extra pass, and recognizing when they were setting doubles and making that extra pass,” Guebert said. “We have all the confidence in the world when we were making that pass that we were going to hit that shot.”
Hempe scored all 14 of her points in the first half to go along with eight rebounds. Guebert added 10 points. Nicole Avila-Ambrosi and Carley Duffney contributed off a short bench for the Coyotes, scoring 12 points apiece.
“We needed every single one of (our players tonight),” Karius said. “That was our message prior to the game. Everybody who stepped on the floor tonight was going to have to do their job, hold their own and know the scout. There’s such a buy in from this group. They really like each other they have this togetherness about them.”
The bench was shorter with Jeniah Ugofsky out of the lineup. It was Madison Grange’s first home game sitting on the bench with her teammates since tearing her ACL Nov. 20 against Saint Louis.
“We’ve got the whole crew back together now which is really important,” Karius said. “We rely on the end of the bench. Unfortunately, we’ve got more kids in street clothes than we would prefer. It is what it is and we get to the point where everybody on that bench has to be involved.”
True freshman Walker Demers got her first career start Thursday and finished with five points and three rebounds. Having Ugofsky on the bench to coach Demers up was important to Karius.
“Jeniah was coaching up Walker at just about every time out and giving her tips,” she said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less from Jeniah.”
Demers finished with five points and three rebounds. Karius was proud of the way Demers handled herself throughout the game despite making “young mistakes” at times.
“She’s an important piece (for us),” Karius said. “Those mistakes are going to happen. We were patient with her. We’re continuing to teach her. I give her a lot of credit for grasping that and for continuing to work to get better.”
Kacie Borowicz led the Fighting Hawks with 18 points on 6-18 shooting, less than her league-leading 25 PPG in Summit League play coming into Thursday’s contest. Karius credited the job Guebert did defending Borowicz throughout the game.
The Coyotes look to build on their victory as they host the North Dakota State Bison Saturday. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.