The fourth annual Mount Marty University Baseball Golf Classic will be held at Lakeview Golf Course in Crofton, Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 3. All are invited to join Mount Marty University alumni and friends in supporting and participating in the Golf Classic. Participation and sponsorships provide support for the baseball program with additional opportunities to help with the Jarud Lang Memorial Scholarship.
The classic will be a 4-man best ball format with 18 holes of play. The tournament is a shotgun start with two sessions. The first session will start at 9 a.m. with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. The second session will start at 2 p.m. with check-in starting at 1:30 p.m. Teams will also have the opportunity to contribute to former player and assistant coach Jarud Lang Memorial Scholarship fund. Your team can participate in the golf classic and be a Jarud Lang Memorial Scholarship Sponsor for $400.
A meal will be provided at the conclusion of the event. Each participant will receive a Mount Marty Baseball long sleeve shirt and cap. Every hole will have a pin prize. Spaces fill up quickly, so those interested are encouraged to sign up early. Additional information and online registration is available www.mmcbaseball.com.
For more information or for sponsorship opportunities please contact Assistant Coach Josh Teichroew at 605-660-7508 or joshua.teichroew@mountmarty.edu.You can also contact Head Coach Andy Bernatow at 605-660-3589 or abernatow@mountmarty.edu.
