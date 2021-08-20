Due to a scheduling conflict the Brookings Invitational boys’ golf tournament has been moved from Brookings Country Club to Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.
The tournament remains on Monday, Sept. 13. Yankton is scheduled to participate in the event.
