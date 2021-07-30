GROTON — Tabor pounded out 14 hits, including five for extra bases, in a 12-0 rout of Big Stone City in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Groton.
Tabor advances to face either Redfield in the 5 p.m. game today (Saturday). Big Stone City faces Vermillion in an elimination game at 10 a.m. today.
Nolan Dvorak and Kaleb Kubal each had three hits, each with a double and three RBI, to lead Tabor. Dawson Bietz also went 3-for-3 with a double, scoring three runs. Riley Rothschadl and Nolan Carda each tripled, each driving in two runs. Preston Nedved, Trent Herrboldt and Kaden Kozak each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Powell and Adam Strei each had a hit for Big Stone City.
Carter Uecker pitched four innings, striking out seven, for the win. Joshua Mueller took the loss.
Redfield 5, Vermillion 4
GROTON — A RBI-single by Keaton Rohlfs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Redfield a walk-off 5-4 win over Vermillion Friday afternoon at the Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament in Groton.
Redfield faces off with Tabor today (Saturday) at 5 p.m. in Groton. Vermillion will play Big Stone City in the 10 a.m. elimination game.
Rohlfs and Cooper Hainy tallied one hit and two RBI each for Redfield. Peyton Osborn and Christian DeYoung tallied two hits apiece. Camden Osborn added a hit and one RBI.
Dylan Thelen drove in a run on one hit for Vermillion. TJ Tracy, Charlie Ward and Jake Jensen added one hit each.
Peyton Osborn picked up the complete game win for Redfield. Drew Thelen struck out nine batters over 5 2/3 innings. Willis Robertson recorded the final out of the sixth, but was unable to get an out in the seventh, taking the loss.
