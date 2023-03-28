Yankton boys’ coach Chris Haynes and Viborg-Hurley girls’ coach Molly Mason were among the coaches named Region Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Both Haynes and Mason were honored from Region 6. Haynes led Yankton to the Class AA boys’ title. Mason led Viborg-Hurley to a second straight Class B girls’ title.
Also honored as a Region Head Coach of the Year was Wagner girls’ coach Michael Koupal, honored in Region 7. He led the Red Raiders to a runner-up finish in Class A.
Two boys’ coaches from Elk Point-Jefferson were honored, Zach Ronning as the Region 6 Assistant Coach of the Year and Gary Nebelsick as the Regions 5-8 Lower Level Coach of the Year. Parkston’s Joe Shepardson was recognized as the Region 7 girls’ Assistant of the Year. Viborg-Hurley’s Bill Hansen was honored as the Regions 5-8 Lower Level girls’ Coach of the Year.
Among the honorees was Yankton native Jamie Parish. Parish, who led Sioux Falls Washington to the Class AA girls’ title, was named the Region 5 Coach of the Year.
Mount Marty grad and Avon native Terry Becker was named the Region 3 girls’ Assistant of the year. He coaches at Pierre.
