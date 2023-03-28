Yankton boys’ coach Chris Haynes and Viborg-Hurley girls’ coach Molly Mason were among the coaches named Region Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

Both Haynes and Mason were honored from Region 6. Haynes led Yankton to the Class AA boys’ title. Mason led Viborg-Hurley to a second straight Class B girls’ title.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.