HURON — Top-seeded Platte-Geddes swept Faith 25-17, 25-16, 25-10 in the Class B volleyball SoDak 16, Tuesday in Huron.
Cadence Van Zee posted 12 kills, 10 digs and three ace serves for Platte-Geddes (32-4), which advances to the state tournament, Nov. 18-20 in Rapid City. The Black Panthers will face Burke in the 1 p.m. Central time contest in the opening round.
Also for the Black Panthers, Karly VanDerWerff had 11 kills and 10 digs. Avery DeVries posted 28 assists. Regan Hoffman finished with 18 digs and four ace serves, and Baleigh Nachtigal had eight ace serves and nine digs in the victory.
Faith finished with a 20-18 record.
