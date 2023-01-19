FREMONT, Neb. — A career-high 20 points by Mount Marty’s Josh Arlt was not enough as Midland downed the Lancers 76-68 in overtime in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Thursday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Rece Kissinger scored 17 points, and Jake Orr had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Midland. Ryan Larsen posted 11 points, and Dominic Humm added nine points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Tash Lunday finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Mount Marty. Kade Stearns and Cole Bowen each had 11 points, with Bowen also grabbing seven rebounds.
Midland (8-12, 2-10 GPAC) tied the game on Humm layup with six seconds left in regulation. Unlike Sunday, when Bowen took the ball coast to coast with six seconds left, Midland forced a turnover and sent the game into overtime.
The Warriors scored the first four points of the overtime period, then got an added boost when Lunday, Mount Marty’s leading scorer on the season, picked up his fifth foul and was sent to the bench for the remainder of the contest. The Lancers did not get closer than three points the rest of the way.
Mount Marty, 8-13 overall and 4-9 in the GPAC, returns home to face Morningside on Saturday. Start time is 3:45 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.