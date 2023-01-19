FREMONT, Neb. — A career-high 20 points by Mount Marty’s Josh Arlt was not enough as Midland downed the Lancers 76-68 in overtime in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Thursday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Rece Kissinger scored 17 points, and Jake Orr had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Midland. Ryan Larsen posted 11 points, and Dominic Humm added nine points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

