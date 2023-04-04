SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt kept the Mount Marty offense in check, holding the Lancers to one run in each game of a doubleheader sweep of the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action on Tuesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Dordt’s Abby Kraemer held Mount Marty to three hits in the opener, a 5-1 Defenders victory.
Lauren Steenstra and Aurora Tyson each had two hits for Dordt. Karli Olsen posted a double. Chandler Schemper had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Lilinoe Nihi had two of Mount Marty’s three hits. Janeah Castro posted a RBI double for the Lancers’ run.
Kraemer struck out seven in the win. McKenzie Gray struck out seven in the loss.
Dordt held off the Lancers 2-1 in the nightcap.
Taylor Knaack went 2-for-2 and Chandler Schemper doubled for Dordt (23-5, 4-0 GPAC). Ella Koster and Emma Groen had the other two Defender hits.
Nihi and Olivia Valdez each doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Abigail Page doubled and Bailey Kortan had a hit for the Lancers.
Hailey Wilken pitched five innings for the win. Kraemer struck out the final two batters for the save. Makayla Graunke took the loss, striking out five.
Mount Marty (8-13, 1-5 GPAC) travels to Hastings on Saturday.
