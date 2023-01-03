SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Concordia’s Noah Schutte has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week.
Schutte, a sophomore from Laurel, Nebraska, averaged 25.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this past week as Concordia played on the road against two Sooner Athletic Conference squads. Schutte’s 32 points in the 81-74 win over Texas Wesleyan represented a career high.
