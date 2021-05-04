BURKE — Platte-Geddes won two boys’ events and one girls’ events at the Meet of Legends track and field meet, Tuesday in Burke.
Joey Foxley had a hand in both wins for the Platte-Geddes boys. He won the long jump (18-5 3/4), then teamed with Nathan Berens, Aiden Bultje and Chase Varilek to win the 400 relay (46.31).
Winner Area claimed six boys’ events, with Aaron Monk sweeping the 110- (16.30) and 300-meter (44.79) hurdles.
The Platte-Geddes girls also won the 400 relay, as Carly Reiser, Kally Millar, Avery Devries and Regan Hoffman teamed up to finish in 54.74.
Burke’s Halley Person won the 1600 (5:32.95) and 3200 (11:53.26), and opened her squad’s winning 3200 relay (10:36.66). Kimball-White Lake’s Kennedy Leiferman won the 100 (13.46) and 200 (27.95), and ran on the WiLdKats’ winning medley relay (4:27.83). Winner Area’s Jenna Hammerbeck won the long (14-9) and triple (31-7 1/4) jumps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.