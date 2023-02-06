RICHMOND, Va. — The South Dakota women's and men's swimming and diving teams received Scholar All-America recognition by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the 2022 fall semester.
For the fall term, there were 803 teams representing 479 institutions recognized with the Scholar All-America honor. To be selected, a team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.
