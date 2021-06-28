Yankton coaching great Jim Miner, Wagner native Doug Eggers and Freeman native Laverne Diede are among the 15 inductees to the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2021 class, announced Monday, will be inducted at a banquet on Sept. 26 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning Aug. 16.
Miner played a key role in building Yankton High School into a powerhouse in both football and track and field. He was known as a tireless recruiter who got many girls and boys involved in a variety of extra-curricular activities.
Diede was very instrumental in the early development of girls’ sports in the state, especially track and field and cross country.
Eggers graduated from Wagner High School and had an outstanding football career at South Dakota State University. He then went on to spend five years with the Baltimore Colts.
Other inductees in the Class of 2021 include Sioux Falls residents Bruce Conley, Ronald Mitchell and Gary Reed; Duane Whalen and John Houska of Rapid City; Ken Ruml of Howard; Heather Sieler Goehner of Huron; Darwin Robinson of Redfield; Randy Fletcher of Lennox; Kevin Leighton of Madison; former Aberdeen standout Wally Johnson; and Steve Withorne (deceased).
With the 15 additions, the hall will have enshrined 321 women and men from every sport and corner of the state. The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1968 by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association. It is now managed by a group of volunteers from across that state.
Robinson was a record setting football player and track & field athlete at Dakota State College. He then became a member of the Washington Redskins. Leighton hit more than 500 home runs in his long amateur baseball career, winning numerous state titles along the way.
Conley was a long-time sportswriter at the Argus Leader. Mitchell spent decades as a successful coach for deaf athletes, achieving national acclaim. Reed was a state champion high school coach and well-respected official who worked more than 50 basketball state. Whalen was a 40-year coach and athletic director who has been an organizer and leader in West tournaments River and South Dakota sports for decades. Houska officiated 30 wrestling state tournaments and was a 50-year coach in numerous sports whose teams won 18 state titles.
Ruml is one of the most successful wrestling coaches the state has ever produced. Sieler was an outstanding all-around athlete at Huron High School before starring in basketball at SDSU. Fletcher was an outstanding basketball player for Dakota Wesleyan.
Johnson was one of the best multi-sport athletes in the history of Aberdeen Central who played basketball and ran track at Northern State. Withorne, who died in 1999, was a multi-sport all-state performer at Rapid City Central who went on to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan. Not only did he star on the court for DWU, Withorne joined the football team and eventually earned an NFL tryout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.