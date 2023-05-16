Yankton Gazelles head softball coach Jill Muth was proud of the way her team battled despite a close 5-4 loss against the second-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots Tuesday at Sertoma Park.
“I was proud of my girls,” she said. “They battled tonight. That’s a good team that Lincoln has. We battled and stuck with it.”
Down 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Yankton’s Camryn Koletzky drew a walk off Lincoln pitcher Madison Evans. With Koletzky at first and Emma Eichacker at third, Gazelles’ senior Elle Feser came up to bat on Senior Night.
On a 0-2 count, she lined a hit over the outstretched glove of Lincoln’s Marisa Riddle that scored Eichacker and Koletzky to draw Yankton within one run.
“If you put the ball in play, you give yourself a chance,” Feser said.
“I knew Elle was going to give it a ride,” Muth said. “She had another game earlier this year where she was up in a moment where we had a chance to win it and she ended up popping out. I knew, (with) the competitor she is, she was not going to let that happen to her again. She smoked that ball. It was a great hit.”
Fellow Gazelles senior Tori Vellek drew a walk on a seven-pitch at-bat and Emma Herrboldt drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases.
With the count at 0-2, Payton Moser flew out to right field to end the game.
“Our batters in the last inning battled,” Muth said. “We were down to two strikes (with) Cameron, Elle, Tori and Emma. They battled and didn’t give up. We were right there. Moser gave it a ride and it happened to be in a place (Riddle) could get it.”
Muth hopes the game springboards Yankton into its last game of the regular season (Thursday at Sioux Falls Jefferson) and the postseason.
“I told (the players after the game), ‘We’re not into moral victories at this point in season, but I hope this tells you the Gazelles are going to be out here and make some noise. We’re not done yet,’” Muth said. “We’ve got two games for sure. Then, we’re going to go to Aberdeen and make some noise and see what happens.”
For Lincoln, Evans registered 13 strikeouts as the Gazelles struggled hitting Evans’ rise ball.
“(With the rise ball), it’s coming at you and all of a sudden (it goes up) and it’s right there,” Muth said. “That’s a tough pitch to hit.”
Gazelles pitcher Grace Behrns had a nice outing, giving up four hits in the contest while striking out six Lincoln batters.
“Grace battled,” Muth said. “She was fantastic, (allowing only) two walks on the night, was ahead all the time and kept everything down.”
Behrns and Feser have been a starting battery (pitcher and catcher) for Yankton softball teams for 12 years.
“We’ve been best friends ever since,” Behrns said. “It’s almost like she can read my mind half the time. I love her and she’s one of the best catchers that has ever caught me.”
Behrns added that the Gazelles’ performance late in Tuesday’s contest will help the team’s confidence down the stretch.
Lincoln improved to 14-2 while Yankton fell to 11-6.
Game time for Yankton’s contest against the SF Jefferson Cavaliers is set for 6 p.m.
Muth appreciated how the senior group of Behrns, Feser, Vellek, Brooklyn Townsend and Kamella Kopp led the other players on the team.
“They’ve played on two separate teams over the years,” Muth said, “I was interested to see how well it was going to go joining them together and it’s been fantastic. They’ve been each other’s cheerleaders and it’s been a fun and good experience.”
