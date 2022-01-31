CROFTON, Neb. — Second-seeded Crofton built a 30-2 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 66-22 victory over Boone Central in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Monday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Jayden Jordan had 16 points and four steals, and Ella Wragge scored 13 points for Crofton (16-2). Alexis Folkers posted six assists and four steals. Elle Tramp also had four steals in the victory.
Macy Rankin led Boone Central with 10 points.
Crofton will face Pierce in the semifinals on Thursday in Wayne. Boone Central will travel to Pierce to face Norfolk Catholic in consolation action.
BOONE CENTRAL 2 6 10 4 — 22
CROFTON (16-2) 30 8 15 13 — 66
Other Games
Centerville 52, Viborg-Hurley 49
CENTERVILLE — Thea Gust scored a game-high 18 points to lead Centerville past Viborg-Hurley 52-49 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Lillie Eide finished with 16 points for Centerville. Keira Austin scored eight points and Bailey Hansen had eight rebounds for the Tornadoes.
Denae Mach led Viborg-Hurley with 15 points and three assists. Coral Mason scored 14 points. Charlie Nelson had nine points, Delana Mach grabbed eight rebounds and Estelle Lee added three assists for the Cougars.
Both teams are back in action today (Tuesday). Centerville (12-1) makes the trip to Alcester-Hudson, while Viborg-Hurley (11-3) travels to Canistota.
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-3) 10 14 14 11 — 49
CENTERVILLE (12-1) 9 17 12 14 — 52
