HARRISBURG — Sioux Falls East downed Yankton 8-3 in pool play for the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Harrisburg.
Owen Wishon and Tyson Prouty each doubled for Yankton. Easton Nelson, Cohen Zahrbock, Evan Serck and Trey Sager each had a hit in the effort.
Kael Garry took the loss. Sager allowed one unearned run in three innings of relief.
Yankton finished with an 18-22 record.
SIOUX FALLS — A Jace Sedlacek RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Yankton Black Sox to a 6-5 victory over Pierre in pool play of the South Dakota State Class A 16-under baseball tournament.
The victory advanced Yankton to “Championship Sunday” with a 3-0 pool play record.
Easton Feser went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton, which rallied from a 5-0 deficit. Sedlacek also had two hits. Beck Ryken and Christian Weier each had a hit in the victory.
Sam Gokie pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one, for the victory. Feser started, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
White Sox 9, Post 22 Bullets 7
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton White Sox finished the South Dakota State Class A 16-under baseball tournament with a 9-7 victory over the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Brett Taggart went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored for Yankton. Liam Villanuevea and Ethan Carlson each had two hits and two RBI. Aiden Mulder and Kaden Hunhoff each had two hits. Dylan Howe had a hit and two RBI, and Jack Brandt and Noah Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Turner pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the victory. Carlson struck out one in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The White Sox finished with a 10-28 record.
Harrisburg Maroon 2, White Sox 1
SIOUX FALLS — Harrisburg Maroon outlasted the Yankton White Sox in pool play for the South Dakota State Class A 16-under baseball tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Brett Taggart had a double and a RBI for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff had the other Yankton hit.
Dylan Howe went the distance, striking out five, for Yankton.
RENNER — Mitchell Black claimed a 9-5 victory over the Yankton Lakers in pool play of the South Dakota Class A 14-under baseball tournament, Saturday in Renner.
Madden McQuade doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Damian Janish, Whitaker Hanson and Thomas Kronaizl each had a hit.
Nathan Weber took the loss.
The Lakers finished with a 19-24-1 record.
BROOKINGS — A Chase Cooley RBI single in the bottom of the seventh completed a 9-run comeback for the Yankton Reds, lifting them past Brookings Red 11-10 in pool play at the South Dakota Class A 13-under baseball tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Yankton trailed 10-2 before scoring a run in the fifth, seven in the sixth and the game-winner in the seventh.
Jackson Kudera had two hits and three RBI, and Cooley had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Sawyer Maibaum also had two hits. Gibson Brooks posted a hit and two RBI. Will Sager, Lynij “Jay” Welch and Maddix Strong each had a hit in the victory.
Maibaum picked up the win in relief.
The Reds finished the season with a 27-22-1 record.
