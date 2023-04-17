OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha edged South Dakota 4-3 in a women’s tennis dual on Sunday played indoors at Miracle Hill Tennis Center.
The doubles point, which Omaha won by a sweep, became crucial as the team’s split the six singles matches in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Coyotes (4-15, 2-5 in Summit) received wins from Paige Alter, Selena Bird and Sydney Weinberg.
Alter, a senior, earned her 14th win of the season, tying for the team lead, with a 7-6, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles.
Bird, a freshman who joined the team in the spring, won a three-set battle at No. 4 singles to close her first year at 8-8.
Weinberg, a senior, posted a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles and went 3-3 in Summit League play.
“Tough loss and tough way to end the season,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We fought to the bitter end. We played well in spurts but not good enough all around to get a win. I’m proud of how we fought to the end and never gave up.
“Middle of the lineup played very well today. We’ll learn from this and reload for next year. This team represented the program and the University so well this year.”
