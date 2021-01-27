BROOKINGS — South Dakota State's men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Denver have been canceled in accordance with Summit League COVID-19 protocols.
Both squads remain undefeated in Summit League play; the 25th-ranked Jackrabbit women are 6-0 in league play and 13-2 overall, while the men's team is 4-0 in Summit League contests and 10-3 overall.
Next action for the Jackrabbits is now slated for Feb. 5, when SDSU hosts in-state rival South Dakota in the opener of a weekend series at Frost Arena. Tipoff times are 5 p.m. for the women's game and 7:30 p.m. for the men's matchup.
