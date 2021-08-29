MARTIN — The Wagner Red Raiders improved to 2-0 with a 57-6 rout of Bennett County in prep football action on Saturday. The game ended at halftime.
Dustin Honomichl was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 61 yards and three scores for Wagner. Jhett Breen rushed for 74 yards and two scores. Toby Zephier had a team-best four catches for 85 yards and a score. Henny Hayward and Riley Roberts each added a score in the victory.
Chris Nelson picked off a pass for the Wagner defense. No player had more than three tackles in the contest for the Red Raiders.
Wagner hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian for its home opener on Friday. Bennett County hosts Lakota Tech on Friday.
WAGNER (2-0) 21 36 — 57
BENNETT COUNTY (0-2) 0 6 — 6
Parker 26, R.C. Christian 0
PARKER — Logan Bridges passed for two touchdowns and Jack Even rushed for two more as Parker blanked Rapid City Christian 26-0 in prep football action on Saturday.
Bridges was 7-for-11 passing for 94 yards, finding Charlie Patten and Davin Fuller for scores. Even rushed for a team-best 69 yards.
David Hubacher passed for 50 yards for Rapid City Christian.
Levi Wieman finished with seven tackles, including three for loss, as Parker held Rapid City Christian to one yard of total offense in the weather-shortened game. Jaivyn DeBoer picked off three passes, with Ray Travnicek also recording an interception. Patten, Joe Mahan and Fuller each had two tackles for loss in the win.
Parker, 1-1, travels to Bridgewater to face Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan on Friday. R.C. Christian, 0-2, hosts Hill City on Friday.
R.C. CHRISTIAN (0-2) 0 0 0 — 0
PARKER (1-1) 12 14 0 — 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.