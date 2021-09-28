SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Jefferson outlasted Yankton 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday. The matchup was the first ever between the Cavaliers and the Yankton Gazelles.
Maddie Paulson posted 16 kills and Presly Pastian had 35 assists for Jefferson. Kendall Kniffen added 29 digs in the victory.
For Yankton, Chloe McDermott had 10 kills, 16 digs, two blocks and two ace serves, and Camille McDermott had 33 assists, 16 digs and two ace serves to lead the way. Jordynn Salvatori finished with seven kills and 30 digs.
Yankton returns home to face Vermillion on Thursday.
Jefferson swept the sub-varsity matches. The Cavaliers won the JV match 25-16, 25-12; the sophomore match 25-20, 25-19; the freshmen ‘A’ match 25-16, 25-14; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 25-15, 25-12.
