MITCHELL — Pairings for the girls’ portion of the DWU/Culver’s Classic, Feb. 12 in Mitchell, have been announced.
Two area teams will play in the event. Menno will face Jones County in the 12:30 p.m. game. Viborg-Hurley will take on Class B third-ranked White River in the final contest of the day, an 8:30 p.m. start.
The early session begins with Lyman against Howard at 11 a.m. Burke plays Bridgewater-Emery at 2 p.m., followed by Herreid-Selby against Class B top-ranked Corsica-Stickney at 3:30 p.m.
The evening session begins with Class A fourth-ranked Sioux Falls Christian against Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More at 5:30 p.m., followed by Kimball-White Lake against Class B fourth-ranked Hanson at 7 p.m.
The event will be broken into two sessions, with fans cleared in between sessions. Face coverings will be required for the duration of the event. Tickets will be limited to 1,000 per session, with tickets available on the DWU athletic website. Tickets will be available at the door until capacity limits are reached.
Boys’ pairings for the Feb. 13 games will be announced on Feb. 6. Fans can expect similar protocols and formats to be followed for the boys’ classic.
