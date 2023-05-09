South Dakota softball third baseman Aleesia Sainz was happy to share her accomplishment of being recognized as the Summit League Player of the Year Tuesday with her teammates.
“It feels like I’m in a dream,” Sainz said. “I’m glad I got to spend the time with my teammates and they were there to share that accomplishment with me because I wouldn’t be the teammate I am without them.
“There are so many different people that believed in me and knew that I could amount to something greater than myself. I am excited, feel supported in this moment and am truly blessed.”
Offensively, Sainz’ numbers speak for themselves. Her .420 batting average in Summit League play led all players while she had a 1.236 OPS. Sainz credited her success to watching film and recognizing pitches early.
“If you’re not swinging at good pitches then you’re not going to get the quality at-bats or results you want,” she said. “So, switching my mindset to seeing something that I know I like, I know I can drive and making sure I’m ready for when it comes has been a huge aspect to my approach with hitting.”
The senior from Casa Grande, Arizona, is second in the Summit League with 21 RBIs during league play. Sainz credited her calm approach to being a successful batter with runners in scoring position.
“I just try to make sure I get a good piece of it (in those at-bats) and whatever happens, happens,” she said. “If I line drive or line out to left field, that’s a good piece of it. (I make) sure I try to stay short into the ball and just try to put it in play. If the ball is in play, then it's more likely to do something to the defense and let my runners move than swinging under and missing the ball.”
In a press release, Coyotes head coach Robert Wagner credited the job Sainz does defensively at third base as a contributing reason to her winning the award.
“I try to make sure that when I read the signs as my coaches are calling pitches, I'm in the right spot to set the ball. If I'm not, then I just want to make sure that I have the range and the reaction time to get there.”
Sainz credited Coyotes volunteer coach Caylyn Wagner’s coaching as a major piece to her improvement defensively throughout her career.
“She’s extremely knowledgeable on infield defensive,” Sainz said. “I’ve learned so much from her. I (credit) a lot of my knowledge to her.
“She reinvented the way that I saw the infield and way I saw ground balls. Everything that she's taught me has led to the moment that I'm at now.”
Sainz and the No. 4 seed Coyotes start Summit League Tournament play in Brookings Wednesday against the No. 5 seed North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.
