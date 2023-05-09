Aleesia Sainz
South Dakota third baseman Aleesia Sainz catches a throw as St. Thomas' Avery Wukawitz dives back to the base during their Summit League softball game Apr. 30 at Vermillion's Nygaard Field. Sainz was named Summit League Player of the Year Tuesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

South Dakota softball third baseman Aleesia Sainz was happy to share her accomplishment of being recognized as the Summit League Player of the Year Tuesday with her teammates.

“It feels like I’m in a dream,” Sainz said. “I’m glad I got to spend the time with my teammates and they were there to share that accomplishment with me because I wouldn’t be the teammate I am without them.

