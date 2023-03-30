The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association will host its annual All-Star boys’ and girls’ basketball games on Friday, April 7, at the Sanford Pentagon. The games include many of the top senior girls’ and boys’ basketball players in the state as selected by the SDBCA. The girls will play at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
The girls’ “Blue” team features Emma Yost of Wagner and Coral Mason of Viborg-Hurley, as well as Mount Marty recruits Leah Williams of Wolsey-Wessington and Jadyn Jensen of Jones County. They will be coached by Viborg-Hurley’s Molly Mason and Arlington’s Tara King.
The girls’ White” team features Wagner’s Shalayne Nagel and Viborg-Hurley’s Denae Mach.
The boys’ “Blue” team will feature Isaac Bruns of Dakota Valley, a South Dakota recruit.
The boys’ “White” team will feature Mount Marty recruits Rugby Ryken of Yankton and Aiden Jensen of Madison, as well as Dakota Valley’s Randy Rosenquist.
There is a cost for admission. Tickets are available at the Sanford Pentagon box office.
Damon Wilkinson of De Smet, Oliver Vincent of Sioux Valley, Taylen Ashley of Sioux Falls Jefferson, Isaac Bruns of Dakota Valley, Spencer Barr of Aberdeen Central, Reed Rus of Mount Vernon-Plankinton, Brian LaRoche Jr. of Lower Brule, Dylan Soulek of Mitchell, Blake Volmer of Winner and Malek Wieker of Aberdeen Christian.
Coaches: Head coach Brian LaRoche of Lower Brule and assistant Cooper Garnos of Lyman.
Aiden Jensen of Madison, Joe Sayler of White River, Rugby Ryken of Yankton, Randy Rosenquist of Dakota Valley, Kaden Year of Sioux Falls Jefferson, Gavin Thigh of Lower Brule, Ethan Determan of Harrisburg, Ethan Cheeseman of Hanson, Caleb Hollenbeck of St. Thomas More and Ethan Russell of Aberdeen Christian.
Coaches: Head coach Jeff Larsen of Madison and assistant Tim Reck of Sioux Falls Jefferson.
Reese Ross of St. Thomas More, Emma Yost of Wagner, Coral Mason of Viborg-Hurley, Ellie Lems of Sioux Falls Christian, Leah Williams of Wolsey-Wessington, Landree Wilson of Sioux Valley, Jaida Young of Watertown, Hannah Harpe of Sioux Falls Washington, Jadyn Jensen of Jones County and Mariah Siem of Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Coaches: Head coach Molly Mason of Viborg-Hurley and assistant Tara King of Arlington.
Mallory Miller of Wolsey-Wessington, Kami Wadsworth of Hamlin, Trinity Watson of Florence-Henry, Brooklyn Harpe of Sioux Falls Washington, Cierra Watkins of Sioux Falls Jefferson, Allyson Cass of Custer, Shalayne Nagel of Wagner, Denae Mach of Viborg-Hurley, Mallory Valburg of Jones County and Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, of Gregory.
Coaches: Head coach Tim Koisti of Hamlin and assistant Wade Erickson of Howard.
