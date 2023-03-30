The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association will host its annual All-Star boys’ and girls’ basketball games on Friday, April 7, at the Sanford Pentagon. The games include many of the top senior girls’ and boys’ basketball players in the state as selected by the SDBCA. The girls will play at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

The girls’ “Blue” team features Emma Yost of Wagner and Coral Mason of Viborg-Hurley, as well as Mount Marty recruits Leah Williams of Wolsey-Wessington and Jadyn Jensen of Jones County. They will be coached by Viborg-Hurley’s Molly Mason and Arlington’s Tara King.

