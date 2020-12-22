COLTON —Lexi Plitzuweit led Vermillion to a 61-53 overtime victory over Tri-Valley Tuesday night in Colton.
Plitzuweit tallied 20 points to pace the Tanagers (3-1). Chandler Cleveland pitched in 14 points.
Tabor Teel led Tri-Valley (3-2) with 23 points. Lauren Grinde added 14 points.
Vermillion takes on Sioux Valley Dec. 30 in the Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tri-Valley is at Baltic Jan. 5.
VERMILLION (3-1) 12 10 14 13 12 —61
TRI-VALLEY (3-2) 14 7 13 15 4 —53
Viborg-Hurley 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
HURLEY — Sydney Novak and NeVeah Ronke led Viborg-Hurley to a 47-44 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson Tuesday night in Hurley.
Novak tallied 12 points and Ronke 11 for Viborg-Hurley (4-0). Coral Mason added nine points.
Maddie Hamitt scored 13 points to lead Elk Point-Jefferson (0-4). Nora Kasting pitched in 10 points.
Viborg-Hurley is back in action Dec. 28 against Scotland in Parkston. Elk Point-Jefferson takes on Irene-Wakonda Dec. 29.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (0-4) 7 15 8 14 —44
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-0) 6 11 15 15 —47
Dakota Valley 65, Cedar Catholic 51
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rylee Rosenquist’s double-double led Dakota Valley to a 65-51 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Rosenquist tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Panthers (4-1). Rachel Rosenquist added 19 points.
Brynn Wortmann led Hartington Cedar Catholic (1-4) with 21 points. Brooklyn Kuehn pitched in nine points.
Dakota Valley’s next game is Dec. 30 against Chamberlain in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Hartington Cedar Catholic competes in the Wayne State Holiday Classic Dec. 28-30.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (1-4) 10 14 7 20 —51
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-1) 15 19 19 12 —65
Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42
GAYVILLE — Haley Meyer’s double-double led Centerville past Gayville-Volin 56-42 Tuesday night in Gayville.
Meyer tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds for Centerville (4-2). Thea Gust added 11 points and six rebounds.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin (1-5) with 17 points and six rebounds. Taylor Hoxeng pitched in 13 points.
Centerville’s next game is at home Jan. 2 against Colome. Gayville-Volin hosts Gregory in Gayville Dec. 29.
CENTERVILLE (4-2) 14 9 8 23 —56
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-5) 2 12 12 16 —42
Parkston 65, Parker 34
PARKSTON — Emma Yost tallies a double-double in Parkston’s 65-34 win over Parker Tuesday night in Parkston.
Yost finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds for Parkston (4-0). Faith Oakley pitched in 13 points and Allison Ziebart nine points.
Alexis Even tallied 19 points for Parker (0-4).
Parkston hosts Corsica-Stickney Dec. 28. Parker will play Dec. 28 against an opponent to be determined.
PARKER (0-4) 10 10 7 7 —34
PARKSTON (4-0) 17 20 19 9 —65
Crofton 63, O’Neill 37
CROFTON, Neb. — Lacey Sprakel’s near double-double led Crofton to a 63-37 win over O’Neill Tuesday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Sprakel tallied 24 points and nine rebounds for Crofton (7-0). Ella Wragge added 14 points and Kaley Einrem 11.
Lauren Yaing and Meg Schluns led O’Neill (5-1) with 10 points each.
Crofton faces Humphrey St. Francis Dec. 29 in West Point, Nebraska. O’Neill hosts the O’Neill Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-30.
O’NEILL (5-1) 7 12 12 6 —37
CROFTON (7-0) 12 16 22 13 —63
Bloomfield 58, LCC 53
LAUREL, Neb. — Bloomfield outscored Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37-24 in the middle two periods to claim a 58-53 victory over the Bears in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Madison Abbenhaus posted 13 points and four steals. Brynn Bargman added 10 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
No statistics were reported for LCC, which plays in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Dec. 28-30 in Wayne.
Bloomfield, 4-2, plays in the Creighton Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30.
BLOOMFIELD (4-2) 5 19 18 16 — 58
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (3-4) 13 14 10 16 — 53
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 48, Freeman Acad.-Marion 22
FREEMAN — Ashlee Gerber led Tripp-Delmont-Armour to a 48-22 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion Tuesday night in Freeman.
Gerber tallied 15 and eight rebounds points for Tripp-Delmont-Armour (2-2). Hannah Stremick contributed nine points.
Jada Koerner led Freeman Academy-Marion (1-3) with 14 points and six rebounds.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour takes on Scotland Jan 7 in Tripp. Freeman Academy-Marion hits the road to take on Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Jan 5.
TDA (2-2) 18 9 7 14 —48
FAM (1-3) 0 10 4 8 —22
Sioux Valley 59, Beresford 51
BERESFORD — Three players score in double figures to lead Sioux Valley to a 59-512 win over Beresford Tuesday night in Beresford.
Isabelle Bloker led the Cossacks (4-0) with 28 points. Julia Schneider added 13 points and Reagan Johnson 12.
Laura Bogue led Beresford (0-4) with 13 points and six steals. Kara Niles pitched in 13 points.
Sioux Valley hosts Groton Area Dec. 29. Beresford is at Parker Jan. 2.
SIOUX VALLEY (4-0) 17 11 11 20 —59
BERESFORD (0-4) 2 18 13 18 —51
Garretson 52, Dell Rapids 44
GARRETSON — Three players score in double figures to lead Garretson to a 52-44 victory over Dell Rapids Tuesday night in Garretson.
Peyton Hove led the way for Garretson (6-0) with 11 points. Lily Ranschau and Lizzie Olson added 10 points each.
Mady Vanoverbeke led Dell Rapids (0-3) with 13 points.
Garretson’s next game is at Tea Area Dec. 29. Dell Rapids is at Flandreau Dec. 29.
