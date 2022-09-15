The Yankton Gazelles finished the home portion of their girls’ tennis schedule with a pair of victories on Thursday. The matches were played at the NFAA Easton Center due to rain during the day.
Yankton rolled to a 9-0 victory over Rapid City Christian and scored three super-tiebreaker wins in singles to beat Sioux Falls Christian 6-3.
In singles play, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Frannie Kouri, Paige Mitzel and Addison Gordon each went 2-0. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski went 2-0 in doubles play.
Yankton, 15-6, travels to Mitchell to face Sioux Falls Jefferson and Spearfish on Saturday.
YANKTON 9, R.C. CHRISTIAN 0
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Riley Geyer 6-0, 6-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ciera Crawford 6-2, 6-0; Paige Mitzel Y def. Allison Hill 6-4, 2-6, (11-9); Frannie Kouri Y def. Katie Palmer 6-2, 6-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Tetiana Ryherd 6-2, 6-0; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Monica Whitman 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Geyer-Crawford 10-1; Kouri-Mitzel Y def. Hill-Palmer 10-2; Gordon/Lima-Zapon Y def. Whitman-Ryherd 10-5
JV: Marissa Heidecker RC def. Meagan Scott 0-6, 7-5, (11-9); Kara Koerner Y def. Abigail Oaks 4-6, 6-2, (10-8)
YANKTON 6, S.F. CHRISTIAN 3
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Elsa Johnson 6-4, 6-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ellie Lounsbery 7-5, 6-1; Paige Mitzel Y def. Karly Doom 7-5, 3-6, (10-6); Frannie Kouri Y def. Halle Karmazin 2-6, 6-3, (10-4); Addison Gordon Y def. Anna Westenberg 6-3, 4-6, (10-2); Emily Westenberg SF def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Johnson-Doom 6-4, 6-4; Lounsbury-Karmazin SF def. Mitzel-Kouri 6-4, 6-1; A. Wesenberg-Jade TenHaken SF def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 6-4, 7-5
JV: Meagan Scott Y def. TenHaken 8-2; Savannah VanderZee SF def. Kara Koerner 8-4; Madelyn Westenberg SF def. Sienna Cuka 8-1; Kasey Lemstra SF def. Natasha Wells 6-0; M. Westenberg-E. Westenberg SF def. Scott-Koerner 8-6; VanderZee-Lemstra SF def. Wells-Cuka 8-1
