The Yankton Gazelles finished the home portion of their girls’ tennis schedule with a pair of victories on Thursday. The matches were played at the NFAA Easton Center due to rain during the day.

Yankton rolled to a 9-0 victory over Rapid City Christian and scored three super-tiebreaker wins in singles to beat Sioux Falls Christian 6-3.

