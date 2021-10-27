ABERDEEN — Georgia-May Murphy scored with just over five minutes remaining to lift Presentation to a 2-1 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday in Aberdeen.
The match was played on the Northern State campus due to wet field conditions.
MMU scored first, as Shelby Reed gave the Lancers a 1-0 edge in the first half. Presentation’s Amy Turner tied the match early in the second half, and Murphy’s goal off a free kick lifted the Saints to victory.
Aspen Payne made six saves in goal for Presentation (4-10-1, 3-9 GPAC). Kelsey Johnson had 13 stops for Mount Marty (1-15, 0-12 GPAC).
Mount Marty finishes the regular season at Midland on Saturday.
