NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton built a 13-0 lead through three quarters on the way to a 13-6 victory over Norfolk in ninth grade football action on Thursday.
Easton Nelson was 6-for-7 passing for 90 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for another 32 yards for Yankton. Evan Ness caught three passes for 69 yards. Cohen Zahrbock had a touchdown catch. Matthew Sheldon rushed for 63 yards and Evan Serck rushed for 55 yards and a score in the victory.
Defensively, Josh Swenson made seven tackles and Sheldon had six tackles for the Yankton defense. Sheldon and Mack Grotenhuis each recovered a fumble.
Yankton, 1-1, hosts Brookings on Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.