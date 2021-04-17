SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Elk Point-Jefferson senior Drake Peed earned boys’ MVP honors at the 56th Sioux City Relays track and field meet, held Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Peed won the shot put with a toss of 55-1 and the discus with a toss of 165-2.
Also for the Huskies, Tyler Goehring finished sixth in the long jump (20-9 1/4). Goehring also ran on the fourth place Class C 1600 relay (3:45.76) and the fifth place Class C medley relay (4:03.52) for the Huskies, joined by Noah McDermott and Jakob Scarmon in both foursomes. Devon Schmitz completed the 1600 relay squad, while Lucas Hueser anchored the medley foursome.
Dakota Valley’s Gunnar Gunderson claimed the title in the Elite 110-meter hurdles, winning in 15.75 seconds. Earlier in the day he won the Class B title in 15.71.
Also for Dakota Valley, Tommy Nikkel finished third in the 800-meter run (2:04.67) and anchored the Panthers to third in the Class B 800 relay (1:34.82). Gunderson, Drew Steele and Hunter Beving completed the relay squad.
Crofton’s Connor Arens finished sixth in the 800 (2:08.31).
Ponca’s Brooke Languis won the shot put (44-5 1/2) and finished third in the discus (116-10). Also for Ponca, Evy Krusemark finished third in the Class C 100 hurdles (17.62), and the foursome of Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Julien Buckles and Gracen Evans placed in two Class C relays: third in the 400 relay (54.37) and fifth in the 1600 relay (4:31.53).
Crofton’s Jordan Arens earned a trio of runner-up finishes, in the 800 (2:26.63), 1500 (4:56.15) and 3000 (10:40.92). Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs won all three races on the way to earning girls’ MVP honors.
Also in the girls’ division, Dakota Valley’s Jorja VanDenHul placed sixth in the high jump (5-1) and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Alyssa Chytka finished third in the Class C 100-meter dash (14.03).
