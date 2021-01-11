BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Stockwell Engineers 951
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Stockwell Engineers 2783
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Robin Holec 280, Chuck Turner 279, Todd Kautz 277, Matt Porisch 264, Nathan Nelson 263
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tony Osborn 746, Brandon Ester 731, Jeremy Washburn 720, Robin Holec 714, Chuck Turner 696
STANDINGS: Plath Chiropractic 140.5, Stockwell Engineers 140, Manitou 128, Coca-Cola 113.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 107, J.R. Sports Cards 99, Czeckers 93, Old Lumber Company 91.5, The Newbies 83.5, Santee 31
NOTE: Plath Chiropractic wins second quarter
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Pin Ups Casino 893
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Pin Ups Casino 2429
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Susan Murphy 219, Sharon Mernin 202, Judy Barta 200, Edwena Turner 199, Jane Rhoades 195
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Susan Murphy 568, Judy Barta 555, Sharon Mernin 546, Jane Rhoades 528, Edwena Turner 524
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 8-0, Pin Ups Casino 4-4, Downtown Screen Printing 4-4, Hideout Studio & Spa 4-4, Laser Barn 3-5
HIGHLIGHTS: Jane Rhoades - 4 strikes; Judy Barta - Turkey; 4 strikes; Sharon Mernin 4-7-9, Turkey; Joan Tammen 2-7 (twice); Sarah Blackwell 3-10; Susan Murphy - 5 strikes; Edwena Turner – Turkey, 5 strikes; Carolyn Leader 5-6, 5-7; Naomi Cuka - Turkey; Deb Meyer 4-10
SATURDAY NITE MIXED
HIGH TEAM GAME: Bowlers Under The Influence 1022
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Krazy Kids 2831
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tony Buschkamp 278, Tim Dooley 278 (errorless), Mike Palu 269 (errorless), Stacy Barta 245, Hillary Barta 202, Edwena Turner 199
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tim Dooley 778, Mike Palu 725, Chuck Turner 675, Stacy Barta 613, Hillary Barta 589, Edwena Turner 536
STANDINGS: Them 4 30-10, The Tucken Fen Pins 26-14, Ups & Downs 24-16, Planet Express 24-16, Fearsome 4 Some 22-18, Ballbarians 20-20, Bowlers Under the Influence 18-22, The Savages 18-22, Alley Gators 18-22, Krazy Kidz 18-22, S. O. S. 16-24, Huether Seamless Gutters 16-24, 3 Fingers Deep 16-24, Murphy’s Law 14-26
HIGHLIGHTS: Josh Voeltz – errorless 256; Brandon Ester – errorless 234-226; Todd Kautz – errorless 248; Chuck Turner – errorless 226; Tim Dooley – errorless 258; Tony Buschkamp 3-10, 2-7; Sarah Blackwell 2-7-8; Alec Barta 3-6, 4-7; Stacy Barta 3-6-7-10; Mark Leader 3-10; Kim Palu 3-10; Judy Barta 3-10; Dave Reich 5-6; Jen Jurgensen 3-10
