EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ‘Welcome To The League’ series, which profiles young players across the South Central League and their adjustments to amateur baseball
TABOR — Seth Wiebelhaus followed the ‘who you know’ credo.
His friends from his hometown of Fordyce, Nebraska, went on to play amateur baseball for the Crofton Bluejays.
When his time came, which direction would Wiebelhaus take his baseball career?
It wasn’t even a debate, he’ll tell you.
“Most of the Fordyce guys have played for Crofton, so I figured I’d go there,” said the 20-year-old Wiebelhaus, a 2018 Hartington Cedar Catholic High School graduate.
There was also some good-natured pressure, as well.
“My girlfriend is from Crofton, and she said if I didn’t play for Crofton, she probably wouldn’t come watch me,” Wiebelhaus joked.
Lucky for her, Wiebelhaus chose to join his friends James Kaiser, Jared Wiebelhaus, Andrew Schieffer and Colton Schieffer in the Bluejays nest.
Although Wiebelhaus — who will be a junior this fall at Mount Marty College in Yankton — is the newcomer on the roster this summer, he’s far from a youngster.
“Even though it’s his first year, he’s had two years of college, so he’s a little older,” Crofton co-manager Nick Hegge said. “He’s a smart, mature kid, and he fits in great with our group.
“You can hardly tell it’s his first year.”
Wiebelhaus said he has been playing baseball every summer since he was four years old, and most recently has played American Legion baseball for Hartington.
Although he’s new to the amateur level, Wiebelhaus maintains that he’s adjusted fairly well to his new surroundings.
“Just playing with a lot of older guys with more experience, that’s been a little different,” he said.
Joining an experienced Bluejays roster has been a good scenario for Wiebelhaus, according to Hegge, a long-time member of the team.
“It’s a great situation for him,” Hegge said. “We have a great group of guys, and Seth is a really talented guy, and that always helps.”
It’s also helped Wiebelhaus to be surrounded by guys who have been playing amateur baseball for a few years, he added.
“They know what to tell you if you’re struggling, and it keeps you on your toes to make sure you’re playing to that high level,” Wiebelhaus said.
Of course, when you climb from legions to amateurs, there’s a bit of an adjustment, and typically amateur newcomers have said it’s the pitching that has been the biggest obstacle — the use of a wood bat, compared to the use of aluminum.
“I think I’ve adjusted pretty well,” Wiebelhaus said.
Although Wiebelhaus hasn’t gotten a ton of at-bats to this point in the season, he’ll always remember his first amateur baseball at-bat, in Crofton’s first South Central League game in Scotland: He tripled in the ninth inning.
“They put me in, and I really wanted to get a hit,” he said.
The nerves were understandable part of the equation, as well.
“Oh yeah, I was pretty nervous,” Wiebelhaus said, with a smile. “It was my debut; I wanted to show them I could play.”
By no means does Wiebelhaus feel like he’s completely adjusted to the amateur baseball level, but it’s still early in the season.
“I’m still figuring some things out,” he said. “We’ve only played a few games, so it’s still early.”
