VERMILLION — Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler won a pair of events in the Class A portion of the Dan Lennon indoor track and field meet, held Monday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Redler won both the 800 (2:28.72) and 1600 (5:28.85) for the Panthers. She led a trio of top-five finishers in the 800, with Alex McCullough (2:30.31) second and Ella Otten (2:33.44) fifth. Otten was also eighth in the 3020 (12:40.44).
Also for the Dakota Valley girls, Claire Munch took home three top-eight finishes: second in the triple jump (33-6 3/4), tied for sixth in the high jump (4-9) and seventh in the long jump (15-4). Teammate Cameryn Sommervold was sixth in the triple jump (27-9 1/2).
The Vermillion girls earned top-seven finishes in three relays, including a victory in the medley (4:37.71). The junior foursome of Jamyes Drake, Grace Chaussee, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta completed the winning squad.
Drake and Chaussee teamed with freshmen Josie Askew and Marasia Warren to place fifth in the 800 relay (1:54.66). Cleveland, Chaussee and Barta teamed with freshman Lydia Anderson to place seventh in the 1600 relay (4:34.20).
Also for Vermillion, Callie Radigan was fifth in the 3200 (12:26.08), Drake was fifth in the 60 (8.33), Barta was sixth in the 400 (1:03.80) and Anderson was seventh in the 1600 (5:58.05).
Platte-Geddes’ Briana DeGroot was sixth in the 60 (8.34).
On the boys’ side, Dakota Valley’s Avery Bradshaw won the 400 in 53.13. He was also third in the 800 (2:05.92). Also for the Panthers, Jack Brown was second in the 3200 (10:15.28) and seventh in the 800 (2:11.77). Blaze Bauer was fourth in the triple jump (34-9).
Platte-Geddes’ Lee Reiser was second in the shot put (55-11). Teammate Camden Dufrain tied for seventh in the pole vault (10-6).
Vermillion was led by a third place finish from Jacob Chasing Hawk in the 3200 (10:38.08). Henry Anderson was sixth in the 1600 (4:55.41). Jack Freeburg was eighth in the 800 (2:12.04).
Also for the Tanager boys, the foursome of Zoan Robinson, Trillon Sorrell, Frankie Orr and Joel Dahlhoff were sixth in the medley relay (3:59.69).
The Class B portion of the meet will be held today (Tuesday). Start time is 11:30 a.m. at the DakotaDome.
