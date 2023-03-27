VERMILLION — Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler won a pair of events in the Class A portion of the Dan Lennon indoor track and field meet, held Monday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Redler won both the 800 (2:28.72) and 1600 (5:28.85) for the Panthers. She led a trio of top-five finishers in the 800, with Alex McCullough (2:30.31) second and Ella Otten (2:33.44) fifth. Otten was also eighth in the 3020 (12:40.44).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.