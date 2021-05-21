EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include a previously-omitted area athlete. We apologize for the error.
OMAHA, Neb. — A pair of dominant distance performances, including a Class C state and state meet record, highlighted area competitors on the opening day of Class C competition at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, Friday at Burke High School.
Hartington Cedar Catholic sophomore Carson Noecker ran away with the title in the boys’ 3200-meter run, clocking a state and state meet record 9:24.56. It broke a mark that had stood since 1982 of 9:24.88, set by Dale Mackel of Elgin Pope John.
Also in that 3200 race, Crofton’s Connor Arens placed eighth in 10:21.74 and Ponca’s Brody Taylor was 14th in 10:44.64.
Noecker also ran on the Trojans’ fourth place finish in the 3200 relay (8:21.37), joined by Parker Albers, Dagen Joachimsen and Carson Arens.
Two area athletes placed in the boys’ discus, Ponca’s Matt Logue (155-1) in fourth and Cedar Catholic’s Jaxson Bernecker (150-8) in seventh.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Deagan Puppe earned the top seed entering the finals of the 110-meter hurdles, clocking a 15.05. Teammate Daniel Puppe (16.26) was 17th. Deagan Puppe also finished 23rd in the 300-meter hurdle prelims (45.52).
Also for the Cedar Catholic boys, Carson Arens tied for 15th in the high jump (5-10). Owen Heimes was 18th in the 110 hurdle prelims (16.39), 20th in the 300 hurdle prelims (44.16) and 22nd in the long jump (18-6). Alex Kuehn was 19th in the 400-meter dash prelims (52.79).
The Crofton girls claimed a pair of medals on Friday, led by Jordyn Arens’ victory in the 3200. Her clocking of 11:16.04 marked a 31-second victory in the event. Also in the 3200, Tri County Northeast’s Rhyanne Mackling was 10th in 12:50.56.
Crofton’s Jayden Jordan tied for fourth in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet. Also for Crofton, Ellie Tramp earned the fourth seed in the 300-meter hurdle finals with a time of 46.84. Tramp ranked 16th in the 100-meter hurdle prelims (16.82).
Ponca’s Brooke Languis earned a third place finish in the shot put with a toss of 40-9 3/4. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Berniece McCorkindale was 19th (34-8 1/2).
Also for Ponca on Friday, Evy Krusemark ranked 23rd in the 100-meter hurdle prelims (17.36) and Addie McGill failed to clear a bar in the pole vault.
Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol qualified third in the 400-meter dash, clocking a 59.36. Tri County Northeast’s Alli Jackson also qualified for the 400 final, clocking a 59.66 to rank fifth.
Kathol also anchored the Trojans to an 11th place finish in the 3200 relay (10:25.32), joined by Sara Burbach, Makenzie Arens and Jordyn Steffen.
Also for the Trojans, Faith Christensen (13.06) and Sophia Reifenrath (13.13) finished 20th and 22nd in the 100-meter dash prelims. Grace Reifenrath was 22nd in the 200-meter dash prelims, clocking a 27.18.
TCN’s Jackson also finished 20th in the triple jump with a mark of 32-6 1/2. The Wolfpack’s Jordyn Carr just missed the finals in the 100, ranking ninth in 12.82 to fall 0.02 seconds short of qualifying. Carr also ranked 15th in the 200-meter dash prelims (26.86).
The final day of the Class C competition begins today (Saturday) at 9 a.m.
